Nation.Cymru Staff

A team of Welsh chefs is preparing to return to the international culinary stage after a six-year absence, with plans to compete in major cooking competitions over the next two years.

The Culinary Association of Wales announced the relaunch of its senior Culinary Team Wales with the aim of competing in China next year and the Culinary Olympics in Germany in 2028.

Newly elected CAW president Colin Gray said: “One of my main priorities is re-establishing a Wales team that is competitive on the global stage. With our talented chefs, great food and drink and support from existing and new sponsors, we can once again prove that Wales is a culinary force to be reckoned with.”

Leading the mission will be newly appointed team manager Nick Davies and coach Danny Burke, both seasoned competitors on the international stage, who are currently recruiting a squad of chefs.

The senior team last competed in 2020 when Nick was both manager and team member, and the team now has its sights set on the Shanghai Culinary Championships in November next year, followed by the Culinary Olympics in Stuttgart in February 2028.

Nick, Powys County Council’s principal catering manager and Danny, chef director of Olive Tree Catering, Runcorn, have known each other for nearly 30 years.

Based in Llanidloes, Nick joined Culinary Team Wales in 1996 and won a gold medal at the Culinary World Cup in Luxembourg in 2002 as well as many silvers and bronzes. The 2002 “dream team” finished sixth in the competition, gaining a top 10 world ranking for the first time.

Overall, Nick competed with the Welsh team at four Culinary Olympics and four Culinary World Cups, is a former captain and manager and a gold medallist in the Global Chefs Challenge Northern Europe heat.

“I really enjoy the challenge of prestigious competitions which set culinary standards across the world,” he said. “I want to help put Wales back on the world map by demonstrating the skills, culinary repertoire and ingredients that we have in our small nation which punches above its weight globally.

“We are looking to build a squad from which we will select a solid, balanced team of skilled chefs that are either Welsh by birth or work in our country. With technology allowing us to hold online meetings, Welsh chefs wishing to join can be based anywhere in the world, but they must be committed.

“We would like a blend of experienced chefs who have competed on the world stage before as well as new faces with fresh ideas and skills. We will set out a 12-month plan so that chefs know exactly what is required of them, where we want to be as a team and how we are going to achieve that together.”

Mentor

Whilst Nick manages the team’s logistics and behind the scenes organisation, Danny will coach and mentor the chefs

Danny first went to the Culinary World Cup in Luxembourg with Wales in 1998 as commis chef to Nick and they have competed together in competitions worldwide.

He was the first chef to win the Junior and National Chef of Wales competitions in successive years, is a former Culinary Team Wales captain and junior team coach, and won the Global Chefs Challenge Northern Europe heat in Italy in 2019 as well as a gold medal at a team competition in Dubai.

He also recently judged at the national culinary championships in Serbia.

“Nick took me under his wing in Luxembourg all those years ago and I am now looking forward to working with him again,” said Danny, who lives in Connah’s Quay. “We share the same mission – to train a culinary team and squad that Wales can be proud of.

“Even though I know it’s going to be hard work, it’s a role I am going to enjoy because I love working with top class chefs. We know that they are busy in their jobs, so we want them to help us set out a training scheduled that works for everyone.

“We haven’t had a nucleus of competition-savvy chefs for a long time, but there are a lot of good Welsh chefs out there. It’s down to us to get a group together that will gel and refine them to be competition-ready.

“We don’t want to be turning up at competitions just for the sake of it – we want to be competitive. It’s important that we do our country, our food industry and ourselves proud.”

Any chefs interested in joining the team can apply by emailing [email protected]