Welsh child payment moves a step closer as expert panel begins work

Nation.Cymru staff

Plans to introduce a £10-a-week payment for thousands of children in low-income families have taken a step forward after an expert panel met for the first time to begin designing the scheme.

The Welsh Government’s proposed Cynnal pilot would provide weekly payments of £10 for up to 15,000 children living in households receiving Universal Credit across a limited number of local authority areas.

The expert group, co-chaired by Deputy First Minister Sioned Williams, has been tasked with advising ministers on how the pilot should be designed, delivered and evaluated before it is rolled out.

The group’s first meeting focused on the aims of the scheme and the age group of children who should be included.

The creation of the panel fulfils one of the Welsh Government’s commitments for its first 100 days in office.

Ministers have said the pilot is intended to test whether direct cash payments can help reduce child poverty and improve outcomes for families struggling with rising living costs.

Ms Williams said: “Too many families in Wales are struggling with the pressures of rising costs and insecure work. We are committed to tackling the injustice of child poverty and have made it a core government priority.

“That’s why we are moving to begin developing the Cynnal payment, which is designed to make a real, practical difference to children’s lives.

“I’m proud to have brought together such a strong group of experts, and I look forward to working with them to design a pilot that is effective, deliverable, and genuinely reflects the experiences of the families we’re here to support.”

The panel includes representatives from academia, anti-poverty organisations, researchers and frontline services.

Among them is Bevan Foundation chief executive Steffan Evans, who is co-chairing the group.

He said: “A Welsh Child Payment would be a powerful lever to address child poverty. I am therefore delighted that the work of establishing the Cynnal pilot is now underway.

“I look forward to working with other members of the group to ensure that the pilot works as effectively as possible, something that would be a major step forward in tackling child poverty in Wales.”

Living costs

Ahead of the meeting, Ms Williams visited Ely and Caerau Children’s Centre in Cardiff, which works with Save the Children Cymru, to hear from staff about the impact rising living costs are having on families.

Save the Children Cymru’s senior policy and research manager, Mari Williams, who sits on the expert panel, said a regular child payment could help families meet basic needs while giving children greater opportunities to take part in everyday activities.

Further details, including which council areas will take part in the pilot and when payments will begin, have yet to be announced.

Support our Nation today For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.