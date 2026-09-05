Welsh children ‘left behind’ as new school allergy protections begin in England

Mark Mansfield

Children with allergies in Wales are returning to school without the same protections now in place for pupils across the border, campaigners have warned.

The Benedict Blythe Foundation is calling on the Welsh Government to adopt new allergy safeguards introduced in England this month, arguing that children should not receive different levels of protection depending on where they live.

From September, state-funded schools in England must have regard to new statutory allergy safety guidance introduced as the first phase of Benedict’s Law.

It includes whole-school allergy policies, allergy awareness and emergency-response training for staff and individual healthcare plans for pupils with allergies. Schools are also strongly expected to hold spare adrenaline auto-injectors for emergencies.

Schools in Wales operate under broader Welsh Government guidance for pupils with healthcare needs, while holding spare adrenaline pens remains optional.

The foundation wants ministers to adopt the principles of Benedict’s Law, including allergy policies, plans and training alongside access to emergency medication, and publish a timetable for their introduction.

The law is named after five-year-old Benedict Blythe, who died following an allergic reaction at school in December 2021.

Benedict had been given milk containing cow’s milk protein despite his allergy being known to the school. Staff failed to recognise he was suffering an allergic reaction and had not received sufficient allergy training, according to the foundation.

His parents Helen and Peter Blythe have since campaigned for stronger safeguards in schools.

They said: “This week, parents in England can leave their children at the school gate knowing that every state-funded school has been given a clear national framework for allergy safety. Parents in Wales cannot.

“Allergies in Wales are no less dangerous, the need to protect children no less pressing, and the allergic reactions children are experiencing while these delays continue, no less distressing than they might be in England.

“The Welsh Government has said it will strengthen its guidance and consider Benedict’s Law. Children with allergies need more than consideration. They need a firm commitment, a timetable and action.

“A ready made framework is now available to them, and nothing can be prioritised over the very safety of our children. Benedict’s story shows what can happen when allergies aren’t taken seriously.”

The latest intervention follows a campaign launched in Wales earlier this year calling for Benedict’s Law to be adopted.

Allergy Action Wales, involving campaigner Sarah Pattison and Natasha’s Foundation, has backed a Senedd petition seeking statutory guidance to provide consistent protection for pupils with allergies.

Ms Pattison, whose 12-year-old son has multiple severe allergies, previously described the existing arrangements as a “postcode lottery”.

Caerphilly County Borough Council has also passed a motion asking the Welsh Government whether it intends to introduce safeguards similar to those being implemented in England.

Allergy policy

The Benedict Blythe Foundation says around two children in every classroom have a food allergy, while schools can also be the setting for a child’s first allergic reaction.

Its research found that before the English reforms half of schools did not hold spare adrenaline auto-injectors, a third did not have an allergy policy and 70% did not have all the safeguards proposed under Benedict’s Law.

The Welsh Government previously said it was reviewing its existing statutory guidance and would consider Benedict’s Law when determining future policy.

It said: “It is important that learners living with allergies are supported. All schools are already subject to legal requirements and have been issued with statutory guidance, which covers record keeping, storage and administration of medicines, emergency procedures and staff training requirements to support children and young people with healthcare needs, including allergies.

“We are currently reviewing the existing statutory guidance and will consider Benedict’s Law, to inform future policy in Wales.”

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