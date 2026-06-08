Welsh children receive among the lowest pocket money in Britain, figures suggest

Nation.Cymru staff/agencies

Children in Wales are receiving some of the lowest levels of pocket money in Britain, according to new figures showing youngsters are getting less than £9 a week on average.

Data from children’s money app GoHenry found Welsh children aged between seven and 18 receive an average of £8.89 per week, placing Wales towards the bottom of a UK-wide league table.

Only children in the East of England (£8.57), South West (£8.69) and North East (£8.75) receive less on average.

By contrast, youngsters in south-east England receive the highest average pocket money payments at £12.88 a week, while children in Scotland receive £10.67.

The figures also suggest parents may be feeling the pressure of rising living costs.

Across the UK, children received an average of £9.90 per week between January and April this year, up just 12p from £9.78 during the same period in 2025.

The 1.2% increase is less than half April’s consumer prices index inflation rate of 2.8%.

GoHenry’s analysis, based on more than 600,000 children using the app, found only a small difference between boys and girls, with boys receiving an average of £9.91 per week and girls £9.89.

The amount children receive rises sharply with age.

Seven-year-olds typically receive £4.30 a week, increasing steadily to £10.68 for 13-year-olds and £18.61 for 17-year-olds before falling slightly to £16.57 for 18-year-olds.

The figures also reveal how children are earning and spending their money.

Tidying bedrooms was the most common chore leading to pocket money payments, generating an average £1.14 reward, while helping around the house earned £1.21.

Brushing teeth (£1.31), doing homework (£1.39) and looking after pets (£1.42) also featured among the most common paid tasks.

The highest-paying chore was music practice, which earned children an average of £1.84.

When it comes to saving, holidays were the most popular goal, followed by birthdays and electronic gadgets.

Children’s spending habits were led by grocery shops and supermarkets, ahead of restaurants, clothing retailers, transport and health and beauty stores.

Positive saving habits

Louise Hill, founder of GoHenry, said the figures showed many young people were developing positive saving habits despite economic pressures.

“This mid-year snapshot shows something really important,” she said.

“Despite the rising cost of living, kids are still setting money aside week after week, saving an average of £3.93 per week, and it’s become second nature for them.

“It’s exciting to watch their world grow alongside their financial independence.”

She added that children were increasingly making their own spending decisions, reflecting growing confidence in managing money.