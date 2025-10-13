Welsh choir mark Pavarotti’s 90th birthday singing in his home city

A north Wales choir presented a Welsh lovespoon to the daughter of the late great Italian tenor Luciano Pavarotti before singing in his home city to mark what would have been his 90th birthday.

The legendary singer always said he was inspired to pursue a singing career by his 1955 visit to Llangollen where the choir he and his father, Fernando, were members of, Chorus Rossini, won the choral competition at the 1955 Royal International Eisteddfod.

The 36 members of the Froncysyllte Choir flew back from Italy to Manchester early after a hectic weekend culminated in their singing several pieces to a packed house at the concert on Sunday evening.

Pavarotti’s widow, Nicoletta, had been instrumental in the issue of an invitation two months ago to the Fron choir to take part in the concert at the Teatro Communale Pavarotti-Freni in Modena.

‘Hectic’

The trip was made possible thanks to the backing of Mario Kreft MBE and his wife, Gill, owners of the Pendine Park care organisation via the Pendine Arts and Community Trust, which supports cultural and community initiatives.

Simon Atkinson, originally from Gresford but now living in Welshpool, a tenor in the choir and its press officer, said: “It’s been a hectic weekend but it’s been absolutely amazing.

“We flew out from Manchester on Friday, spent Saturday and Sunday in rehearsals and then flew home this morning after the concert.

“It’s been hard work but absolutely amazing and we did find time to visit Pavarotti’s home which is now a museum where there is so much memorabilia of his career but it really does feel like a home – there is even a half-written letter on his desk.

“There are costumes and photographs from his career and in pride of place on one wall is that 1955 success at Llangollen and when he came back to Llangollen in 1995 he said he was sorry it had taken him 40 years to return.

“We met one of the choristers who had come over to sing with Pavarotti in 1995 and it was all very emotional – I think a few of the choir had to take a moment to compose themselves.”

Ovation

The Fron choir and musical director Leigh Mason were able to take a break from rehearsals on Saturday to go for a meal in Pavarotti’s favourite restaurant which is right alongside his former home – he had actually bought it and had his own entrance to the building.

The concert saw the choir sing three pieces in Italian in the first half of the concert and then three more in the second half, two in Welsh, the hymn Gwahoddiad and the lullaby Si Hei Lwli, and one in French, Bonjour Mon Coeur – Hello My Love.

Simon said: “At the end we joined in with their mixed choir and sang two pieces, finishing with Brindisi, which brought the house down. There was a 15 minute ovation at the end.

“Then we headed for our hotel, stopping off at a restaurant where we were joined by their orchestra and musica director and we presented them with our choir lapel badges before we boarded the coach and sang all the way to the airport.”

Welcome

Choir chairman David P Jones, a bass from Rhosllanerchrugog, said: “The welcome we’ve had in Modena was wonderful and the programme they’ve provided for us it’s hard to believe we were only there for a couple of days.

“To stand on that stage in the theatre and look up at those boxes – it was so moving – it has been designed for people to sing without microphones and is very intimate.

“There were well-known artists on stage with us and to sing an operatic song with them was amazing and to have our own spot to perform is something we’ll never do again and it will go down in the Fron choir’s history.”

Vice-chairman Steve Winn, a tenor from Froncysyllte, said: “It’s been absolutely fantastic. I’ve been liaising with the Pavarotti Foundation and their planning has been absolutely spot on.

“Last night coincided with Modena’s celebration of World Heritage status and it’s been a fantastic weekend.

“To mark it we presented Welsh lovespoons to Pavarotti’s daughter, Alice and to the Mayor of Modena.

“It’s always special when you sing together on stage but to be in that theatre where Pavarotti performed so many times was just wonderful.”

David Hennigan, from Llangollen International Eisteddfod, said: “We are absolutely delighted that the Fron Choir’s trip to Modena has been such an incredible success and a truly inspiring experience.

“The special link between Pavarotti, this remarkable choir, the Llangollen International Eisteddfod, Maria and Gill Kreft, and the Pendine Arts and Community Trust was strengthened this summer when we welcomed Nicoletta Mantovani to Llangollen to mark the 70th anniversary of Pavarotti’s historic concert at the Eisteddfod.

“Plans for the visit were even hatched on the Llangollen Railway as we all travelled through the beautiful Dee Valley to Llangollen.

“To see that connection celebrated in Pavarotti’s home city, on what would have been his 90th birthday, was truly special. We are so proud that the Fron Choir represented not just Wales, but also the Eisteddfod, on this international stage — sharing the very spirit of Llangollen with the world.”