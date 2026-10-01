Welsh citizens could claim extra money to help with living costs

Nation Cymru staff

Welsh citizens are being encouraged to check what financial support they could claim, as over £1 billion in benefits goes unclaimed in Wales every year.

With energy bills set to reach their highest level in three years this winter, the Welsh Government’s Claim What’s Yours campaign is encouraging people to seek free advice before financial pressure builds.

People could be entitled to extra support whether they’re employed, unemployed, studying, or already claiming benefits.

The campaign directs people to the Advicelink Cymru helpline – a free, professional and confidential service funded by the Welsh Government.

Trained advisers carry out a full benefit check over the phone and help people understand what they’re entitled to. They can also support people throughout the claims process if needed, including help with filling out forms.

The service can offer advice on debt, rent and bills, university accommodation costs, and childcare expenses.

Last year, Advicelink Cymru and other Welsh Government-funded Single Advice Fund providers helped more than 79,000 people across Wales. Together, they secured £75.6 million in extra income and helped write off £21 million of debt.

Deputy First Minister and Cabinet Minister for Social Justice and Equalities, Sioned Williams said: “We know that people across Wales are feeling the intense pressure of rising costs, and for many families, money is not stretching far enough.

“Some of these pressures, like rising energy bills, are outside of the control of the Welsh Government. But we are using every power we have to help people manage the cost of living.

“Thousands of people could be missing out on money they’re entitled to, and just one free phone call can make a huge difference. We want to help people before they reach financial difficulty, and I encourage anyone struggling to call Advicelink Cymru for advice as soon as possible.

“We know many people will still need more support. With greater control over areas like social security, we could do so much more to help families through this cost-of-living crisis.”

Julia, a mother of four relying solely on Universal Credit and Child Benefits, struggled with paying rent and energy costs. Advicelink Cymru identified further support, including a Discretionary Housing Payment review and better energy deals, helping increase her family’s income.

Robin Jones, an adviser at Advicelink Cymru, said: “Julia’s case is not a one-off. We regularly support people who aren’t aware of the financial help they may be entitled to, often after a change in circumstances or when they are struggling with essential costs such as loss of employment, health issues, housing issues, or a relationship breakdown.

“By understanding each person’s situation, we can identify the support available and help them access it. In Julia’s case, this could mean an extra £2,195 a month, easing the pressure of rent and energy bills and giving her family greater financial security.”

The Claim What’s Yours campaign forms part of a wider package of Welsh Government cost of living support, including the Single Advice Fund, the Discretionary Assistance Fund, the Warm Homes Programme, fuel bank vouchers, free school meals, cheaper bus travel and universal childcare for children aged 9 months to 4 years.

Find out more here.

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