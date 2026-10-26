Welsh city named among UK’s best places for a rainy day out

Nation.Cymru Staff

A Welsh city has been named among the UK’s top 10 places for a rainy day out, according to new research examining indoor attractions across Britain.

Amid unpredictable autumn weather, new data from The Co-operative Bank analysed 30 cities, scoring each on the number of indoor activities available per 10,000 residents, including museums, cinemas, escape rooms, bowling alleys and art galleries.

Each city was also ranked on the quality of its indoor attractions according to tourists, and on the cost of entry to its most popular indoor attraction.

Cardiff ranked among the UK’s top 10, with 149 indoor attractions, 81% of which were rated above four stars, earning the city an overall score of 5.26.

Cardiff’s most popular indoor attraction was the Wales Millennium Centre, which is set to stage Owain & Henry, Mamma Mia! and Matilda the Musical this winter.

The centre will also host the immersive experience FRAMERATE: Pulse of the Earth, as well as stand-up comedy from Harriet Kemsley, Laura Lexx, Tez Ilyas, and Sooz Kempner.

Other indoor attractions nearby include Techniquest, the UK’s longest-established purpose-built Science Discovery Centre, and the Red Dragon Centre, which features a cinema, bowling alley, and several restaurants.

Cardiff was found to have eight cinemas, ten escape rooms, seven bowling alleys and 23 art galleries, offering visitors plenty of indoor options when the weather takes a turn.

The city also boasts 29 museums, including National Museum Cardiff and the nearby St Fagans National Museum of History.

It’s also known as the city of arcades, having one of the highest concentrations of Victorian and Edwardian arcades in the UK. Located in the city centre, they feature a number of independent shops, such as Spillers Records, said to be the world’s oldest record store, and Wally’s Delicatessen & Kaffeehaus, operating for over five decades.

Kat Robinson, Head of Everyday Banking at The Co-operative Bank, says a rainy forecast needn’t put a dampener on plans: “A rainy day doesn’t have to be a disappointing day out.

“As the weather turns and sunnier days feel further away, our research shows these cities still offer plenty to enjoy – from museums and galleries to escape rooms, cinemas and bowling alleys.

“Whether you’re looking for a family day out, somewhere to spend an afternoon with friends or simply an excuse to explore somewhere new, a bit of rain needn’t stop the fun. And with some of the top-rated attractions free to visit, there are plenty of options for different budgets too.”

“Often it’s these little experiences and days out that people save for and look forward to, so it’s encouraging to see there are lots of ways to make happy memories without spending a fortune. Even on the rainiest days, having something to look forward to can bring a little sunshine.”

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