Welsh city set to lose another pub after councillors back flats scheme

Richard Evans, Local Democracy Reporter

A Welsh city is “losing another pub” after plans to create 13 self-contained flats inside a former pub and vacant High Street shops have been approved.

The proposals were discussed at the authority’s June planning committee meeting and will see the former Waterloo Inn and the former WH Smith and USC premises converted into self-contained apartments.

The development at 219-231 High Street includes eight one-bedroom flats, four two-bedroom flats, and one three-bedroom flat.

Retail use will be retained on the ground floor fronting Bangor High Street.

The approved plans involve converting the lower ground floor of the former Waterloo Inn and the first floor of the former retail units into residential accommodation.

Flats on the lower ground floor will have access onto Waterloo Street and a “rear amenity area”, while first-floor residents will access the building from both the High Street and Waterloo Street.

The flats will each include a bathroom, bedrooms, and a kitchen/dining and living area. The site lies within Bangor’s Conservation Area and the city’s “Defined Town Centre and Main Shopping Area”.

Planning officers recommended approval subject to conditions, with the application receiving the backing of the committee.

Cllr Edgar Wyn Owen proposed councillors backed the plans suggesting the flats were needed, and Cllr Anne Lloyd-Jones seconded the proposal but said she “was unhappy” that Bangor was “losing another pub”.

Concerns raised

Cllr Gruffydd Williams then raised concerns, questioning evidence that there was no longer a need for the pub, adding many had been lost.

He added: “Where can all these students go to drink now?” He then asked if there had been a report looking into the pub’s viability.

“We are talking about one of the most iconic public houses in Bangor here,” he said.

Cllr Williams was told the pub had been on the market since 2022. Cllr Williams responded: “Well, OK, it’s been on the market, but no report has been provided.”

He added: “There should be a comprehensive report before you can just close the pub down.” He then said he was surprised no comments had come forward from Bangor City Council.

Officers replied the apartments were affordable and the application complied with planning policies. Cllr Dafyd Meurig said he supported the plans as it was an acceptable use of an empty building on the High Street that “offers a place for people to live”.

He added that “young people today tended to drink a little less than my generation and Gruff’s (Cllr Gruffydd Williams) generation”, which he said explained the decline in the number of pubs.

Cllr Delyth Lloyd Griffiths said it was “sad” but believed the council was doing the “right thing” as there was “such a need for housing in Bangor”.

The committee backed the plans with 10 votes in favour, no abstentions, and one against.