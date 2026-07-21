Welsh city tops UK ranking for urban escapes this summer

Nation.Cymru Staff

A Welsh city has been named the best place in the UK for quick and affordable summer breaks after topping a new ranking of places with the best access to urban escapes

Cardiff was the sole Welsh city included in Pitchup.com’s ranking, and topped the list ahead of English cities including Bristol, Liverpool and Coventry.

With UK Google searches for “cheap weekend getaways” up by 200%, and 139% more UK stays booked within nine days of arrival in 2026 compared to 2025, the outdoor holiday site revealed its Urban Escape Index, featuring cities best placed for an easy and affordable outdoor escape this summer.

They analysed 50 UK cities based on the number of camping and touring, glamping, caravan and lodge sites within a 90-minute drive, the travel time to the nearest available site, the average nightly price of nearby stays, and the cheapest available nightly stay.

Each factor was normalised and weighted to create an overall Urban Escape Index score. Greater weight was given to choice and accessibility, with affordability used as a supporting measure.

Cardiff came out on top with a score of 77.5, beating out Telford in second by almost two points, due to having the highest number of nearby sites (713) of any city on the list.

Pitchup.com highlighted that this gives people in Cardiff an exceptional range of countryside, coastal and rural escapes without the need for a long journey.

The nearest listed option, Vishwell Farm Caravan Site, is 17 minutes drive away, and nearby stays start from just £7.50 per night.

Dan Yates, Pitchup founder, commented: “Short breaks are becoming less about travelling far and more about making the most of what is within easy reach. With more people looking for affordable, last-minute ways to get away, our Urban Escape Index shows that many UK cities have hundreds of outdoor stays less than 90 minutes from home.

“That means a proper change of scene does not have to involve a long drive, a week off work or a big budget. From simple pitches to glamping stays, there are still plenty of ways to switch off, get outside and enjoy a summer break closer to home.”

Pitchup.com recommends choosing destinations within 90 minutes of home, looking beyond traditional tourist hotspots and remaining flexible to take advantage of last-minute deals.

For more information, visit their site here.

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