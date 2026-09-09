Welsh city urged to give homeless children free school transport

Kieran Molloy, Local Democracy Reporter

Calls have been made for a Welsh city to follow in Manchester’s footsteps and give free school transport to homeless children.

Earlier this month the Greater Manchester Combined Authority granted thousands of children living in temporary accommodation free bus travel to and from school.

It has been reported the Manchester scheme will benefit more than 8,000 children living within the Greater Manchester area.

Last month a freedom of information request filed by the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) revealed Cardiff Council is currently housing 776 children, classed as under-16s, in temporary accommodation with 431 of them being part of a single-parent household.

When asked by the LDRS if a similar scheme to Manchester’s should be rolled out in Cardiff Sophie Haworth-Booth, interim director of operations at The Wallich, one of Wales’ leading homelessness charities, said: “It can be a massive barrier and stressor for families who are already going through the most stressful period in their lives and they don’t want to impact the one stability in place for their children – their schooling.

“While many people we support are grateful for any shelter after being made homeless sometimes placements mean either having to move their children’s school to an unfamiliar area or increasing costs of keeping them in the same school.

“A free school transport initiative for children in temporary accommodation would be one less thing for anxious parents to worry about while waiting for the availability of affordable long-term housing.”

Currently Cardiff council provides free school transport for pupils between the ages of five and 16 who live outside of walking distance from their school, measured by the shortest walking route.

Rocio Cifuentes, the Children’s Commissioner for Wales, said: “My work with children and young people has highlighted the profound impact of temporary accommodation on children’s lives including their access to education.

“For many children long and costly journeys to school can lead to tiredness, poorer attendance, and make it harder for children to participate fully in school life. No child should be disadvantaged in their education because their family is living in temporary accommodation.

“Providing children living in temporary accommodation with free transport to school would be a positive step, helping to ease financial pressures on families while giving them greater stability in their education.

“More broadly I continue to call for free public transport for all children and young people in Wales. Removing transport barriers can help children access education, healthcare, leisure opportunities, and other support services, helping them fulfil their rights and reach their full potential.”

She added a more “joined-up” approach across multiple sectors was needed to support children and young people living in temporary accommodation in Wales.

When Cardiff council was asked by the LDRS if it had considered a similar scheme to Manchester’s a council spokesman said: “The council does not have a universal scheme to offer free transport to and from school to pupils in temporary accommodation.

“However arrangements are in place between the council’s housing services, education welfare service, and the home to school transport team to ensure that appropriate advice and support is offered to any families having trouble in maintaining their children’s education because of a temporary change of address.

“Temporary free transport may be provided whilst options are considered to support any family requiring assistance. Each case is assessed according to individual need and context.”

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