Welsh clinicians voice opposition to assisted dying bill in letter to MPs

Twenty-two clinicians from North Wales region have jointly submitted a letter of personal concern to MPs, Gill German (Clwyd North) and Becky Gittins (Clwyd East), urging them to oppose the Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill.

In its current form the proposed legislation, which applies only to England and Wales, would mean terminally ill adults with only six months left to live could apply for assistance to end their lives, subject to the approval of two doctors and an expert panel.

Last month, MPs approved a change in the Bill to ensure no medics would be obliged to take part in assisted dying.

Doctors already had an opt-out but the new clause extends that to anyone, including pharmacists and social care workers.

Encouraging or assisting suicide is currently against the law in England and Wales, with a maximum jail sentence of 14 years.

Debate

A growing number of MPs have publicly voiced their opposition to the Bill. Within the medical community, opinions remain divided—ranging from neutrality to outright opposition.

In a letter, published this week, doctors from across the NHS have urged lawmakers to listen to those “who would have to deliver the consequences of this deeply flawed Bill”.

Dr Sarah Davies, a Respiratory Physician stated “this Bill is fundamentally flawed. It includes five Henry VIII powers granting ministers sweeping powers to alter primary legislation without parliamentary scrutiny.”

She also said “Equally alarming is the lack of safeguards— leaving vulnerable patients, including those from ethnic minorities, deprived communities, and survivors of abuse, at serious risk.”

The Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill will return to the House of Commons for debate on Friday, with MPs expected to consider further amendments.

Now clinicians from north Wales have added their voices to the opposition, with Dr Porter, Consultant Psychiatrist, saying: “The so-called assisted dying panels are a smokescreen.

“They exclude vital input from psychiatrists and social workers, and aren’t required to explore practical support like benefits, palliative care, or community services— support that could transform lives.”

Obligation

Dr Brian Tehan, Consultant Anaesthetist, warned: “This Bill won’t expand end-of-life choices—it will restrict them.

“Without proper palliative care and community support, people may feel pressured into ending their lives prematurely.”

Supporters of the bill say it would allow terminally-ill patients from England and Wales with a life expectancy of six months of less to end their lives “on their own terms”.

However, concerns are still present surrounding the lack of safeguards and apparent lack of consultation with medical professionals, disabled individuals and other marginalised groups made by MPs before the Bill was brought before parliament.

“Patients and healthcare staff deserve safe, compassionate end-of-life care backed by robust legislation,” the Welsh clinicians wrote. “These proposals fall short—The idea of outsourcing assisted suicide beyond the NHS and healthcare system demanded far greater consideration.”

“This is poor legislation,” the clinicians concluded. “We urge you to reconsider and reject the Bill in its current form to prevent lasting harm to our health service.”

Crucially, both the Royal College of Psychiatrists and the Royal College of Physicians have confirmed they cannot support the draft legislation in its current form, due to be voted on shortly.

