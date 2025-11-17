Welsh coastal pubs named among best in the UK

A magazine dedicated to the British coastline has revealed the thirty best seaside pubs in the country, with several Welsh spots making it on to the list.

Although the weather is cooling significantly, writers Michael Clarke and Rebecca Pitcairn shared their picks for the best pubs to enjoy a pint and some food by the sea … or inside next to the fire.

Among the top spots, four Welsh pubs were praised for their atmosphere and surroundings, alongside eighteen English pubs, five Scottish pubs, and one Northern Irish pub.

Surprisingly, two locations in the Republic of Ireland also make the list, namely Tigh Neachtain in County Galway and Leo’s Tavern in County Donegal.

Without further ado, here are the Welsh coastal pubs featured in Coast Magazine’s guide.

Ship and Castle, Aberystwyth

A short walk from Aberystwyth’s Edwardian fortress stands the aptly named Ship and Castle. Although not directly next to the beach, the pub is filled with laid-back charm and history.

Opened prior to 1830, the decor showcases some of Aberystwyth’s maritime heritage, including a characteristic mounted ship’s wheel. Coast Magazine recommends ordering “the ‘five-pump platter’ to sample each of the pub’s five real ales.”

The Swan Inn, Little Haven, Pembrokeshire

Next up, The Swan Inn is something of an institution, having been a pub for over 200 years. Serving sailors, fishermen, and royal photographer Norman Parkinson since 1785, The Swann is renowned for its waterside location and quaint interior. The bar is fashioned from a pew from a chapel in the Rhondda Valley, and there is much comfortable seating next to log fires.

Coast Magazine suggests the local favourite “small plates focusing on Welsh cheeses and charcuterie, and real ales served from the barrel.”

Tŷ Coch Inn, Morfa Nefyn, Gwynedd

Up to north Wales for the Tŷ Coch Inn. Although it boasts spectacular views across the Irish Sea, pub-goers must work for their pints here, as the Inn is only accessible via a 20-minute walk either along the beach at low tide or across a golf course.

Vehicular access is restricted to Porthdinllaen residents only. Tŷ Coch suggest parking in the National Trust car park at the bottom of Lon Golff or in the Golf Club car park.

However, the walk is worth it for the beautiful surroundings of the Carref Ddu headline and lively atmosphere inside the red house. In these colder months, the nautical-themed interior is slightly more tranquil, providing a secluded location to enjoy a pint in peace.

St Bride’s Inn, Little Haven, Pembrokeshire

Last but not least, another Pembrokeshire hotspot. St Bride’s inn is a short walk from Little Haven beach along the globally renowned Pembrokeshire Coast Path. In the winter, when the seasonal tourist trade has died down, the quiet but modern location provides a selection of CAMRA ales and hearty, locally sourced food next to a roaring fire.

The pub, founded in 1851, has been a family-run joint for the last decade, and also has a close association with the local RNLI lifeboat station.

For more information and to view the full list, visit Coast Magazine’s site here.