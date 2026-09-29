Welsh college celebrates first graduates from sustainability degree

Nation.Cymru Staff

The first students to graduate from a degree programme at a college in mid Wales are putting their studies into practice through new businesses, community projects and further research.

Black Mountains College in Talgarth has celebrated the graduation of its first cohort from the ‘Sustainable Futures: Arts, Ecology and Systems Change’ degree programme.

The college was founded to equip people with skills for a climate-impacted future, and offers higher education in a rural setting for learners who might otherwise have to relocate for their studies.

Many graduates have chosen to stay in the area, contributing to the local economy and community through the practical skills they’ve acquired.

Franchised and awarded by Cardiff Metropolitan University, the Sustainable Futures degree is inspired by Wales’ Well-being of Future Generations Act, training individuals to implement this Act in communities, public bodies, and through self-initiated projects and businesses.

The interdisciplinary degree combines ecology, politics, economics, and art, with students learning outdoors, engaging with real-world issues, and working on community projects.

Graduation

Charlie James, who previously studied Coppicing at the college, acquired a lease on a smallholding as part of the Sarn project with Powys County Council whilst he was doing his degree.

He now runs then small holding with two other young people and, after a year of local consultation, they’ve begun providing veg boxes which are sold in multiple locations.

This September, Charlie starts an MSc in Agroforestry, and is hoping to develop the skills to contribute to food security for local families amid a volatile climate and economy.

Charlie said: “Studying the Degree with Black Mountains College helped me to design and build a coherent and practicable path forward in my career that allows me to turn my values into meaningful action.”

Also in the cohort was Emily, a mother of two from mid-Wales, who never thought a degree was within her reach. During her time with BMC she has researched composting and waste systems and is piloting new processes while considering offers of a PhD to take her ideas further.

Beni, from Bristol, also graduated from Sustainable Futures, attending Black Mountain College after starting work elsewhere as a teaching assistant.

His final year project focused on changes to corporate practices and the burgeoning movement of ‘Nature on The Board’ where he interned. He has helped lay the groundwork for welcoming Nature onto the board of the college and has gained legal experience in the process.

Graduate Forrest helped establish the BMC student society during their time at the college, including running workshops, concerts, mini festivals and community events. They are now working as a campaigner for the local river charity, Friends of the River Wye.

Student Entrepreneur Fund

The first cohort of the degree programme, along with other graduates of BMC vocational programmes in forestry, coppicing, regenerative horticulture and nature restoration have been eligible for a £40,000 fund to support start-up businesses by BMC graduates, established by an anonymous donor.

Successful projects which are getting underway in October 2026 include: a native tree nursery, a mushroom growing project, an apple juice and cider vinegar co-op, a sustainable natural balm company and a charcoal business.

Black Mountains College is a small higher education college offering courses focused on areas including sustainability, ecology and practical skills. Its degree programme combines academic and hands-on learning, with teaching scheduled around school hours to help students fit their studies around work and other commitments.

For more information, visit their site here.

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