Welsh college student champions girls in aerospace engineering while pursuing pilot dream

Jules Millward

A 17-year-old STEM ambassador and learner at Coleg Gwent is demonstrating how alternative education pathways can lead to high-flying careers, as she pursues her ambition of becoming a commercial pilot.

Aimee Russell, from Ebbw Vale is in her second year of studying an Extended Level 3 Diploma in Aerospace Engineering at Coleg Gwent’s state-of-the-art HiVE (High Value Engineering) centre. On completing the course, she plans to apply to flight school with a leading commercial airline. If successful, Aimee will become one of the UK’s youngest female commercial pilots – highlighting the opportunities available through technical and vocational education this National Apprenticeship Week (9-15 February).

The HiVE centre, in Ebbw Vale officially opened in November last year and is designed to support the next generation of engineers. The facility offers cutting-edge STEM education and skills development, including robotics, advanced manufacturing technologies and immersive digital tools, giving learners hands-on, practical experience alongside their studies.

Aimee’s passion for aviation began at a young age after attending the Royal International Air Show with her father, an electrical engineer and aircraft enthusiast. That early spark led to years spent plane spotting, learning about electronics, and eventually taking her first flying lesson at the age of 13. From that moment, Aimee knew she wanted to pursue a career as a pilot.

Aimee said: “My dad has always encouraged me to follow my dreams. He supported me by funding my flying lessons and spending time helping me understand electrical circuits and pathways. That’s helped me massively on my course and even means I can help fix electrical appliances in the home, I’ve even helped to rewire our kitchen during a refit.”

After leaving Ebbw Fawr School in 2024 at the age of 16, Aimee enrolled at Coleg Gwent to study Aerospace Engineering. Since starting her course, she has demonstrated outstanding commitment, not only to her own learning but also to inspiring others to consider careers in STEM. She is an enthusiastic STEM ambassador for the college and plays an active role in its outreach programme, taking part in school visits and taster days to encourage younger women to consider a career in engineering.

Her achievements extend beyond the classroom. Last year, Aimee was selected by British Airways as one of just 12 students nationwide to take part in its work experience programme at Cardiff Airport, after competing against more than 1,000 applicants.

Alexis Dabee-Saltmarsh, Lecturer in Motorsports, Aerospace and Composite Engineering at Coleg Gwent’s HiVE, said:“Aimee is an exemplary student. Despite being the only female learner on her course, she is confident, driven and highly capable. Her flying experience has given her transferable skills that really enhance her learning.

“The HiVE provides an exceptional environment for young people to develop practical, industry-relevant skills. Aimee’s understanding of aerospace engineering is already impressive, and we’re excited to see her continue her journey towards becoming a pilot.”

While an engineering qualification is not essential to become a pilot, it provides a strong foundation for flight training. When Aimee completes her Aerospace Engineering Level 3 Extended Diploma this summer, she plans to use her qualification as a springboard to apply for a flight training programme with a major airline, with the aim of qualifying as a commercial pilot within the next 18 to 24 months.