Welsh college unveils £1.5m green campus transformation

A “green sweep” of achievements has helped a Welsh college become one of the UK’s most sustainable educators.

Coleg Cambria is set to unveil up to £1.5m of improvements at its Yale campus in Wrexham, funded by grants from Welsh Government and Salix Finance.

The developments form part of a wider strategy that is positioning Cambria as one of the greenest colleges in Wales.

In the coming weeks, a major upgrade to E Block – home to the new CAMU Welsh language centre – will be completed, alongside the installation of additional electric vehicle (EV) charging points across all Cambria sites.

The investment also supports a broader programme including a growing electric vehicle fleet and a large-scale solar energy project at Deeside, due to become operational this summer.

More than 1,300 solar panels generate over 265,000 kWh of renewable electricity each year, equivalent to driving an electric car around the Earth’s equator more than 42 times or completing two round trips to the moon.

College leaders say the investment reflects a long-term ambition to embed sustainability into every aspect of college life, including infrastructure, transport, teaching and community engagement.

Head of Estates, Alex Evans, believes the scale of the work shows how sustainability is being prioritised across the organisation.

He said: “This is about more than buildings and infrastructure, it’s about creating campuses that are ready for the future and demonstrating to our students that sustainability is something we take very seriously.”

The transformation of E Block at Yale is expected to significantly cut the building’s carbon footprint while improving conditions for learners and staff.

The refurbishment includes modernised heating and energy systems designed to make the building more efficient and fit for the future.

At the same time, new EV charging points are being installed across sites in Wrexham, Deeside, Northop and Llysfasi, supporting a shift towards low-carbon travel for students, staff and visitors.

Health, Safety and Sustainability Manager Jenny Prendergast said the aim is to make sustainability visible across day-to-day college life.

“We want it to be something our students can see and feel every day, not just something they read about in a strategy document,” she said.

Beyond infrastructure, Coleg Cambria has also expanded its environmental work across north Wales.

Wildflower meadow areas spanning the equivalent of more than two football pitches have been established across the Northop, Deeside and Yale campuses, supporting an estimated 380,000 bees each day.

Additional biodiversity measures include swift nesting boxes and hedgehog homes, while rain gardens developed with the Welsh Dee Trust are helping to manage water flow and reduce flood risk in the Dee catchment area.

Students are also playing an active role. Each year, learners plant at least 1,500 trees, take part in community litter picks and volunteer with local sustainability initiatives such as repair cafés and Incredible Edible projects.

Sustainability Specialist Sophie Hughes-Saunier said the approach reflects the priorities of the next generation.

“Our students are passionate about the environment and the future of the planet, and it’s important that their college reflects those values,” she said.

Alex added: “By investing in cleaner energy, electric transport and greener buildings, we are reducing our environmental impact and helping to prepare our learners for the future.”

For more information, visit the Coleg Cambria site here.