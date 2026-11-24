Nation.Cymru Staff

Team Wales is celebrating a standout performance on home soil after winning a quarter of all medals awarded in the mainstream competitions at the WorldSkills UK National Finals 2026.

Wales was represented by over 120 competitors who went head-to-head with 400 of the UK’s best young apprentices and learners across more than 40 skill disciplines.

Team Wales secured 11 Gold, 11 Silver, 8 Bronze and 12 Highly Commended in mainstream competitions, and 7 Gold, 4 Silver, 6 Bronze, and 2 Highly Commended titles in Foundation Skills competitions.

Wales also took the top three places in the mainstream medal table, with Grŵp Llandrillo Menai, Coleg Sir Gâr / Coleg Ceredigion, and Coleg Cambria achieving the highest medal points of any institutions in the UK.

The National Finals brought together finalists from across the UK for the last year the competition is hosted in Wales, before it moves to London for 2027 and 2028.

Competition activity took place from 18 to 20 November across Bridgend College’s Pencoed Campus, Cardiff and Vale College, Coleg Gwent’s Newport Campus and the University of Wales Trinity Saint David in Swansea, spanning skills from engineering, digital and construction to hospitality, health, beauty and the creative industries.

The results were announced at a medal ceremony at ICC Wales in Newport on Friday 20 November, bringing three days of competition to a close.

Of the overall medal haul, 19 medals were secured in Foundation Skills competitions, which this year included Catering, Creative Media, Digital, Enterprise, Health and Social Care, Horticulture and Restaurant Services.

Designed for learners with additional learning needs and those requiring additional support, Foundation Skills competitions provide an inclusive platform to develop and showcase vocational, employability and wider workplace skills.

Team Wales has a strong track record in Foundation Skills, with seven Gold medals this year highlighting the breadth of talent across the country.

Tegan Thomas, who won a Gold medal in Health and Social care, said: “I’m so happy to have competed in the Finals and winning a medal is an achievement I’m incredibly proud of. The whole experience exceeded my expectations, and I’ve loved meeting new people, developing my skills and representing Wales.

“I’ve always wanted to travel, so my next goal is to keep progressing through WorldSkills and hopefully have the opportunity to compete internationally in Japan in 2028. To be able to travel while doing something I’m passionate about would be amazing.”

Global stage

Earlier this year, six Welsh competitors represented Team UK at WorldSkills Shanghai, while a Team Wales torch relay travelled across Wales, connecting colleges, training providers, competitors and communities ahead of the National Finals.

Competitors who took wins at this year’s Finals can progress through the WorldSkills pathway towards future international competition, with members of Team Wales already working towards potential selection for WorldSkills Aichi (Japan) 2028.

Deputy Minister for Skills and Tertiary Education, Cefin Campbell said: “Congratulations to every member of Team Wales who competed at this year’s WorldSkills UK National Finals.

“Winning a medal at this level is an outstanding achievement, but every competitor who reached these Finals should be incredibly proud. They have demonstrated talent, determination and skill while testing themselves against some of the very best young people in the UK.

“These are the skills that will help build Wales’s future workforce, support our businesses and open up rewarding careers for young people.

“Our Programme for Government is about creating more good, well-paid jobs and making sure people across Wales have the skills and opportunities to build successful careers. Seeing the ambition and determination of these young people gives me real confidence in Wales’s future.

“For me, that is what WorldSkills is all about: giving young people the chance to realise their potential, build confidence and see just how far their skills can take them.”

Ben Blackledge, Chief Executive of WorldSkills UK, added: “Congratulations to all the winners and everyone from Wales who took part in this year’s National Finals. Their achievements are a fantastic demonstration of the talent, ambition and potential of young people across Wales.

“Employers tell us that skills competitions are a vital way to develop the employability skills they need in their workforce. Through these experiences, young people build much more than technical expertise.

“They develop confidence, resilience, teamwork, problem-solving and the ability to perform under pressure, qualities that will help them thrive in their careers and make a real contribution to their future employers and the economy.”

The Welsh Government-funded Inspiring Skills Excellence programme provides Team Wales competitors with training and support to compete at national and international level.

Young people, employers and training providers interested in getting involved in skills competitions can find out more through Inspiring Skills Excellence in Wales.