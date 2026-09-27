Welsh comedian teams up with fashion students for second-hand clothing challenge

Mark Mansfield

Welsh comedian Kiri Pritchard-McLean has teamed up with fashion students to turn charity shop finds into new outfits as part of a campaign against fast fashion.

First-year Fashion Design and Fashion Marketing students at the University of South Wales were challenged to create looks from clothes donated to local Oxfam shops.

The challenge is part of Oxfam’s Second Hand September campaign, which encourages people to buy used rather than new clothing.

Students worked in teams, with some garments altered or materials reused to produce new pieces.

One group, Team DisDressed, brought together Fashion Design students Gio Hanratty-Russell, Emily Lawrence and Anna Scott with Fashion Marketing students Eva Patalano and Lily Stephens.

Gio said: “We were spoilt for choice with the clothes on offer and loved bringing our own style to the looks with some of our favourite pieces.

“We’re big charity shop fans as you can always find something that no-one else has.”

Emily added: “You have to look at what a garment could be, not what it is right now.

“There are so many unique pieces waiting to be found, and lots of materials that you can use to make something new. This project has been a great way to bring out our creativity.”

Second-hand

Kiri, who has bought second-hand clothes since she was a teenager, said much of her wardrobe – including costumes she wears for gigs – comes from second-hand shops.

She said: “Most of my clothes, including costumes for my gigs, are secondhand. It’s cheaper; it forces you to be more creative with what you already have; and we have enough clothes on this planet to dress the next six generations – so we don’t need to be making more.

“The looks the students have come up with are amazing. I love the use of different textures – such as tulle, wool, denim and tweed – to create one cohesive collection that has been really well thought-out.

“Well done on a brilliant job!”

Oxfam Cymru says the fashion industry uses large quantities of water and creates pollution through the production and transportation of clothing.

Gwern Gwynfil, media and communications officer at Oxfam Cymru, said: “Fashion is fabulous, but it’s also one of the most polluting industries on the planet.

“With an average of a third of all our clothes languishing unworn in our wardrobes we should all look to clear out and donate these to our local Oxfam before scouring the charity shops for new old clothes that we will actually wear!”

Second Hand September was launched by Oxfam in 2019 to encourage people to buy used clothing and donate items they no longer wear.

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