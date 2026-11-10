Welsh communities could get priority when local pubs and shops go up for sale

Nation.Cymru staff

Community groups across Wales could get first refusal on local pubs, shops and other buildings or land that are put up for sale under Welsh Government proposals.

Siân Gwenllian, the Cabinet Minister for Local Government, Housing and Planning, is due to launch a consultation on the proposed Community Right to Buy Scheme in the Senedd on Tuesday 10 November.

Under the plans, groups could nominate buildings or land for registration based on the social, cultural or economic benefits they provide locally. Community centres, parks and green spaces could qualify, as could places that previously served the community if there is a realistic prospect of restoring that use.

If an owner decides to sell a registered property, an eligible community group would have first refusal and a protected period to draw up plans and raise the money. Registration would leave the decision on whether to sell with the owner.

Ms Gwenllian recently visited the Ministry of Life, a community-owned hub at 95 Broadway in Splott, Cardiff. The organisation uses music and the arts to help young people gain qualifications and develop skills in areas such as event and project management.

“Where an asset matters to a community, local people should have a genuine chance to secure its future and the benefits it brings for generations to come,” Ms Gwenllian said.

Jonathan Gunter, chief executive of the Ministry of Life, said owning the building had helped a small community organisation make its case to funders.

“Owning 95 Broadway has given our team a real sense of confidence and capacity, and it has also shown partners and funders that we are serious about investing in young people and in the long-term future of the organisation.”

Florence, who joined the organisation after completing a two-year placement, said the building gave young people a place to turn to trusted adults for support.

The consultation closes on 4 January 2027. Responses from community groups, property owners, councils, businesses and members of the public will help shape the final policy and proposed legislation.