Welsh community rejects Reform and Farage in landmark by-election

Reform UK was sent packing by a Welsh-speaking community when it stood a candidate in a county council by-election.

Nigel Farage’s party had high hopes of winning Thursday’s election at Llanddarog in Carmarthenshire, bussing in dozens of activists in the belief that they could oust Plaid Cymru from a ward it had held for years.

But Plaid’s candidate Shone Hughes won a comfortable victory, gaining 397 votes (57.1%)

Bernard Holton of Reform was second with 145 votes (20.9%), six ahead of Welsh Conservative candidate Richard Williams with 139 votes (20.0). Wayne Erasmus of Gwlad was bottom of the poll with 14 votes (2.0%). There was no Labour candidate.

Turnout was 41.25%, seen as not bad for a council by-election.

Resignation

The election was caused by the resignation of former councillor Ann Davies, who was elected MP for the new constituency of Caerfyrddin in last July’s general election.

Plaid Cymru leader Rhun ap Iorwerth said: “Whether it’s a local election in Llanddarog or the Senedd election next year, the people of Wales have the chance to vote for positive change with Plaid Cymru.

Having campaigned alongside Shone Hughes this week, I’m delighted that the warmth and respect shown towards him by residents on the doorstep was reflected in the result last night. He joins a strong cohort of hard working Plaid Cymru councillors.

“The people of Llanddarog clearly rejected those who shout a lot and stand for little.”

‘Boasting’

Cllr Alun Lenny, who chairs Plaid Cymru,’s constituency party in Caerfyrddon, said: “Reform threw everything including the kitchen sink at this by-election. They were very keen not just on taking the seat from Plaid, but on taking the ward previously represented by Ann Davies. They were boasting that they would be able to win control of Carmarthenshire County Council at the next council election in 2027.

“Ten days or so ago I saw a photograph of about 30 Reform campaigners with Llanddarog church in the background. Ann Davies said she only recognised one of them. We don’t know whether they came from other parts of Wales or from England.

“Most of the people in the ward – which as well as Llanddarog includes Llanarthne and the National Botanical Garden of Wales – are Welsh speaking, although its demographic overall is quite diverse.

“Obviously I’m delighted that Shone, the new councillor, won so convincingly. He was a strong local candidate. It would be very interesting to know whether recent geopolitical events also played a part in the result. I think Farage has been very foolish to hitch his wagon to Trump, who as polls show is enormously unpopular in Wales and the rest of Britain.”

