Welsh community research pilot expands to Bangladesh capital

A successful pilot which created a vision for a child-friendly neighbourhood in Cardiff has been rolled out in a Bangladesh community.

Academics from Cardiff University collaborated with BRAC University and Work for a Better Bangladesh Trust, along with children and young people in Rayer Bazar, an area located in the Bangladesh capital of Dhaka.

Their report and action plan, Rayer Bazar to grow up in, calls for more pedestrian-friendly streets and neighbourhoods, more inclusive play spaces and improved safety and security for girls.

Workshops

The project is based on ‘A Grangetown to grow up in’, which saw youngsters from the Cardiff neighbourhood discussing what improvements they wanted to see in the area where they live.

Using the model trialled in the Welsh capital, researchers held a series of workshops in Bangladesh, giving 236 children and young people in Rayer Bazar the chance to highlight what they liked about living there and what they would like to see improved.

Two hundred parents also had the chance to share their views in a survey. The results suggest that one-third of the children of participating parents do not play outdoors at all. Only 2% of Dhaka’s children have access to parks and playgrounds. Unsafe roads and public spaces, fear of accidents, fear of abduction and harassment and the prevalence of anti-social activities impede parents from allowing children to play outdoors on their own.

Researchers also observed playgrounds and streets in Rayer Bazar. The only formal playground is the Baisakhi playground where mostly boys play. Girls have much less opportunity to play outdoors.

Ahosan, a student of Rayer Bazar High School who took part in the project, said: “We expect strict measures from the administration to address various problems such as parking, waste, and shop goods obstructing pavements when walking to school.

“It may not be possible to provide footpaths on the narrow roads of the Rayer Bazar area, but pedestrian-safe zones could be ensured through road markings.”

Suborna Islam of Rayer Bazar High School added: “Girls also do not feel safe in public spaces. We want more opportunities for girls to play in safe places.”

Views

Project Lead Dr Matluba Khan, based at the Cardiff University’s School of Geography and Planning said: “Too often, adults underestimate children’s ability to express their views, yet children are the true experts of their own lives.

“I am both proud and pleased with how the children have engaged critically in this process, sharing meaningful insights that can genuinely shape the detail area plan of Dhaka.

“Our research, which was piloted in Cardiff before being used in a neighbourhood 5,000 miles away, shows that all young people have the capacity to think critically about their communities and have an important role to play in shaping them.”

Dr Tom Smith, Co-investigator on the project, also based at the School of Geography and Planning, said: “This is a really important project in terms of demonstrating why children and young people’s voices need to be heard, and how we can find ways for them to express their ideas.

“The children of Rayer Bazar really value their green spaces and play spaces – but these are too few and far between, and problems of safety, cleanliness and lack of opportunities for all prevent them from fulfilling their potential.”

Conversation

Dr Md Rashed Bhuyan, Bangladesh academic lead, based at BRAC University’s Department of Architecture said: “This project calls for broader conversation and research on children and young people’s participation in creating child friendly cities in countries of the Global South.

“I hope that local authorities take children’s plans seriously, and use the plan as a blueprint for making the neighbourhood a more child-friendly place”.

The plan was launched at Gallery the Illusions, where children and young people presented their conclusions to distinguished guests.

The group also met Mohammad Azaz, the administrator of Dhaka North City Corporation,, asking for measurable actions to implement their ideas.

Saifuddin Ahmed, Executive Director of Work for a Better Bangladesh Trust, said: “Children in our cities are being deprived of their right to play in the present times. Due to staying at home for a prolonged period during the COVID-19 pandemic, their physical and mental development has been hindered.

“There are fewer parks and playgrounds compared to the population. In our attempt to build a car-centric city, we are moving away from socialisation. If the city could be made more child- and youth-friendly, opportunities for play and sports could be created for children.”

Dhaka Ideal Cadet School; Rayer Bazar High School, Lorel International School and Dhanmondi Kochikantho High School participated in the workshops.

