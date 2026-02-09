Welsh community sports pavilion approved by council

Kieran Molloy, Local democracy reporter

New works have been approved for a city’s community sports pavilion, with widespread local support.

Plans filed by David Owen Associates Architect for the refurbishment and extension of the Creigiau Sports Pavilion have been approved by Cardiff Council.

According to the application, the new extensions will be divided into two separate compartments and with each comprising new toilets, changing areas, “wet areas,” shower rooms and cubicles, “all user access facilities” and a plant room.

A roof extension to the side of the building has also been approved by the council.

The application reads: “The design has sought to reflect the character of the existing building, whilst ensuring that the form is subservient to the existing building by virtue of the rear recess.”

The existing pavilion is set at the outer edge of the immediate playing areas, which are used for cricket and tennis courts.

The current roof on the playing field side has a longer overhang than the building’s other side, this provides coverage from the rain and sun for spectators, with the proposed extension roof matching this overhang.

The planning officer’s report reads: “It is considered that the proposal would not cause unacceptable harm to the character and quality of the landscape and setting of the city.”

It reads: “Whilst the resulting building will be significantly larger than the existing with a more intensive internal configuration, the extension is considered to be appropriate development in this location as it is required in association with an existing recreational use.”

Some of the benefits of the pavilion’s overhaul include providing upgraded facilities for sport and exercise, enhancing community facilities and meeting places and providing a “sense of place” for local provision.

The project was started by the local Communities Trust and, according to the application, has been supported by the community.

According to the council officer, it is considered that the works would “not have a detrimental impact on the amenity of neighbouring occupiers.”

Cardiff Council approved planning permission for the pavilion on February 4.