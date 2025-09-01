Welsh company bosses warned to be vigilant amid rise in cybercrime

Welsh businesses are being urged to stay alert following a sharp rise in cybercrime including a £1.3 million theft from one company.

According to North Wales Police, online crime now surpasses street crime, with ransomware attacks – where hackers encrypt files and demand hefty payments to unlock them – also on the increase

That will be the key message from Detective Constable Roheryn Evans of the force’s Cyber Crime Team, when he addresses the next meeting of Wrexham Business Professionals at Hotel Wrexham on Thursday, September 11.

As part of his talk, DC Evans will outline the growing risks posed by international cyber gangs and provide practical advice for businesses on how to protect themselves from online threats.

Joining him as guest speaker will be Artificial Intelligence innovator Henry Platten, a former police sergeant. He will share insights on how businesses can harness the power of AI to boost profitability while avoiding potential digital pitfalls.

Scams

DC Evans said some of the most notorious cybercrime gangs operate globally, with different regions specialising in different scams.

He explained: “We had a North Wales businesswoman who lost £1.3 million and we traced the money to Pakistan.

“She was tricked into opening up her computer system because she thought she was getting remote support.

“The scammers deceived her into making bank transfers totalling £1.3 million. The money moved through several accounts across the UK before ending up in Pakistan.”

Another local business owner lost £200,000 in a phone-based scam. “The criminals contacted his mobile provider, impersonated him, and transferred his contract to another provider.

“They gained access to his SIM card, and overnight, transferred significant amounts of money from the business bank account.

“It happened twice, totalling £200,000. Fortunately, the bank recovered the money the first time, but even a day’s delay can cause disruption to payroll and bills,” he said.

Diversion scams

In recent months, firms located on the region’s industrial estates have also been targeted in payment diversion scams, with losses of up to £100,000 reported.

“Businesses in areas like Deeside Industrial Estate and Wrexham Industrial Estate have fallen victim to this type of fraud,” said DC Evans. “Criminals gain access to a business’s system, monitor communications, and intercept invoices.

“They then contact the business pretending to be a supplier, claiming bank details have changed. Once payment is made to the fake account, the funds are quickly moved out – often into cryptocurrency or other untraceable accounts.”

He added: “The more intelligence we gather, the better equipped we are to target organised crime groups. We work closely with the National Crime Agency, who are well-placed to tackle national and international threats.

“Our key advice is to get the basics right – use strong passwords, ensure staff are trained in online safety, and be aware of common scam tactics. Good backups and regular network testing can also go a long way in preventing ransomware attacks.”

Ian Edwards from Wrexham Business Professionals said: “Cybercrime is a threat to every business, big and small, and it’s vital firms have safeguards in place to try to prevent becoming a victim. It will be fascinating to hear more about this 21st century scourge, and how our members can tackle it.”

Louise Harper from the group added: “Crime of any sort can devastate a business, and these ruthless online gangs can ruin firms’ finances, putting jobs at risk. I would urge businesses throughout Wrexham to attend the meeting to hear more about how they can stop these criminals in their tracks.”

The free-to-attend event will take place on Thursday, September 11, at Hotel Wrexham in Holt. It begins at 8.30am with refreshments on arrival and will conclude at 10.15am. People wishing to attend should confirm by email to [email protected]