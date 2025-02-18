Welsh company moves to employee-owned model

A Welsh recruitment company has made a shift to an employee-owned model in a move it says will help to empower its workforce.

The announcement comes as Caerphilly firm, Mech Tech Professionals celebrates a decade in specialist recruitment for the engineering, industrial, and environmental sectors across Wales and the UK.

The strategic move will see the company’s 17 employees all gain a vested interest in the company which, in the last 10 years, has defied the challenges posed by recessions, lockdowns, site restrictions, and changing legislations to continue its growth trajectory, while earning a place on the Fast Growth 50 list.

The decision reflects the specialist recruitment firm’s commitment to its workforce and clients and aims to ensure consistency and continuity in all its operations.

Security

In a move that empowers employees while also ensuring the brand’s legacy and longevity, the new model now sees every member of the workforce play a key role in the business’s ongoing success.

It also provides employees with the comfort and security of knowing that Mech Tech Professionals will continue to operate as usual, even when Founder and Managing Director, Jonathan Hann, eventually steps away.

For Mech Tech Professionals’ impressive portfolio of clients, which include major blue-chip giants and SMEs who have supported notable sites across the UK and Europe, the transition means enhanced consistency and a deeper commitment to delivering excellence.

“Personal stake”

The company say that employers and job seekers within the engineering, industrial, and environmental sectors can expect the same high-quality recruitment services, now delivered by a team with a “personal stake” in the company’s success.

Commenting on the new employee-owned structure, Mech Tech Professionals Founder and Managing Director Jonathan Hann said: “This move is a testament to our dedication to both our team and our clients. By becoming employee-owned, we are not only securing the future of Mech Tech Professionals but are also empowering our employees to take an active role in shaping that future.

“From an operational perspective, nothing changes for our clients except a greater sense of continuity, longevity, and strength, knowing that the business legacy will continue.”

Mech Tech Professionals closed 2024 by exceeding its pre-pandemic revenue and is now on track to achieve its most successful financial year to date.

