Welsh company wins contracts exceeding $100m in Latin American country

Martin Shipton

A company based in Carmarthenshire has secured contracts totalling more than $100m in Ecuador.

Hydro Industries, of Llangennech near Llanelli, specialises in bringing clean water to communities in developing countries.

The company’s portfolio in Ecuador includes expanding leachate treatment capacity in the capital city Quito, a long‑term public‑private partnership framework under development with the Municipality of Manta, and a 10‑year strategic partnership in Rocafuerte valued at over $75m to provide safe drinking water and support for agricultural and industrial users.

Chris Elmore, the UK Government Minister for Latin America and MP for Bridgend, has visited one of the Hydro projects while on a trip to Ecuador to discuss with government officials security issues relating to the international trade in illegal drugs.

Mr Elmore praised Hydro for strengthening its presence in Ecuador, actively contributing to the national shift towards more sustainable water technologies. He said the projects demonstrated how British innovation was being deployed to improve water access, protect ecosystems, and build resilient local infrastructure

As part of the visit, Hydro organised a guided tour of its “El Inga” plant, attended by Mr Elmore, the British Ambassador Libby Green and the Mayor of Montecristi, Jonathan Toro. The visit provided valuable insight into Hydro’s operations and highlighted the advanced technologies underpinning its landmark water‑treatment initiatives.

During the Minister’s visit, he also met with Galapagos’ authorities and Hydro representatives. Discussions focused on the islands’ unique water needs and development priorities. Hydro also took part in a roundtable with other British companies, organised by the British Embassy in Quito, to brief the Minister and Ambassador on Ecuador’s business environment and the evolving conditions across key industries.

Hydro Industries has partnered with the Mayor of Sucre, Ecuador, to deliver advanced drinking water technology that will strengthen local infrastructure and expand access to safe, clean water. The contract, valued at approximately $15.3m, represents a key investment in Sucre’s long term water security. Through this collaboration, Hydro will deploy its proven treatment solutions to support the municipality’s sustainability goals and improve community wellbeing.

The Welsh company has also signed a drinking water technology contract with the Mayor of Montecristi, a municipality facing severe and recurring water shortages. The agreement, valued at approximately $8m, provides a strategic investment to stabilise and improve potable water access. Hydro’s advanced treatment systems will complement ongoing municipal efforts to enhance water capture and distribution, helping Montecristi move toward a more reliable and sustainable supply.

Based on municipal population figures and the expected reach of the new treatment systems, these projects are set to benefit an estimated 350,000–400,000 people, strengthening water security across urban and peri‑urban areas. These contracts are in addition to the $100m of contracts previously announced by the company for its operations in Ecuador.

Water challenges

By pairing proven British water technology with local leadership and investment, the UK Government says Hydro Industries is helping Ecuador address urgent water challenges while building resilient, future‑ready infrastructure. The new agreements in Sucre and Montecristi complement the broader UK–Ecuador collaboration already underway in Quito, Manta and Rocafuerte, underscoring a shared commitment to sustainable growth, public health, and environmental stewardship.

Wayne Preece, CEO of Hydro Industries, said: “Hydro is thrilled to take on these extra challenges in Ecuador, deploying our patented technology to help its people and climate. The environmental ambitions of political leaders across the country have been inspiring and we look forward to working closely with them for many years to come to help them deliver for their people.”

Mr Preece was one of the original founders of Hydro, which was established in 2010. In 2014 it was named the fastest growing company in Wales. An electronics engineer, Mr Preece has held senior positions in some of the world’s leading organisations including Sony, 3Com, EADS Airbus, and Thales. He showcased Hydro technology at COP26 and the Global Investment Summit in 2021, and joined the UK Prime Minister on a trade mission to Africa. Under his leadership, Hydro has expanded globally, opening offices in Riyadh, Cairo, Bahrain and London while securing backing from the Future Fund which has left the UK Government with a direct stake in the company.

WRU

Hydro is chaired by former Llanelli and Wales rugby international David Pickering, who chaired the WRU for 11 years during its most successful period in terms of national team success and business performance. He has also chaired the IRB and Six Nations and was Director of the British and Irish Lions, as well as Director of the Rugby World Cup hosted by England in 2015.

Mr Pickering is a former chair of the NSPCC in Wales, raising £8.5m for the charity over an eight-year period.