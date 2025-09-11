Welsh Conservative candidate announced for Caerphilly by-election

The Welsh Conservative candidate for the fast-approaching Caerphilly by-election has been announced.

Caerphilly resident and ex-charity worker Gareth Potter secured the candidacy for the October 23 by-election on Wednesday (September 10).

Mr Potter said: “I’m deeply honoured to have been selected by our members to stand as the Welsh Conservative candidate for Caerphilly in the coming Senedd by-election.

“After 26 years, Welsh Labour have failed us time and time again. From parents worried about school safety to pensioners struggling to book GP appointments or the small business owners burdened by unfair taxes, all of this created by Labour at both ends of the M4.

“I’ll be knocking doors, and sharing my plan for Caerphilly, but most importantly, I’ll be listening to you.”

‘Experienced’

Leader of the Welsh Conservatives, Darren Millar, said: “I want to extend my congratulations to Gareth on his selection as the Welsh Conservative candidate for the Caerphilly by-election.

“He is an experienced campaigner who will work hard for local residents and be a strong voice in the Senedd.

“There’s only one Conservative Party on the ballot paper in the Caerphilly by-election: the Welsh Conservative Party.

“The message at this election is clear – more of the same with Labour and Plaid, or credible change with the Welsh Conservatives.”

Candidates

The by-election was triggered following the sudden death of incumbent Labour MS Hefin David.

Plaid Cymru have selected local man Cllr Lindsay Whittle as its candidate for the constituency, while Labour announced Richard Tunnicliffe would stand for the party.

Reform UK is expected to announce its candidate on Friday (September 12).

The Liberal Democrats and Gwlad are also expected to field candidates.