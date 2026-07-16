Welsh Conservative ‘horrified’ after constituency office vandalised

Emily Price

A Welsh Conservative Senedd Member has vowed to continue doing the job she loves after a window at her constituency office was smashed with a large rock.

Casnewydd Islwyn MS Natasha Asghar posted a video to Facebook on Thursday (July 16) showing her sat in her Newport office surrounded by broken glass.

The Tory’s health and social care spokesperson in the Senedd had planned to spend the first day of the Welsh parliament’s summer recess working on casework at her constituency office.

However, Asghar said she arrived at the site “shocked and horrified” to find that a window had been “completely blown out” by an “incredibly large rock”.

The rock had landed in the area where one of her staff members usually works, although there was no one in the building when it was targeted.

Ms Asghar said: “As politicians we have a responsibility. We are here to serve our communities day in day out.

“We heard about the tragic situation and circumstance behind Ann Widdecombe’s passing last week.

“It’s truly shaken up the political community regardless of political affiliation.

“It’s incidents like this that put people off from joining politics and from doing their job.

“But I’m here to tell you that regardless of this stone or any difficulties or hardship that come across my way, I’ll carry on doing the job that I love and do day in day out.”

Gwent Police later confirmed that a 47-year-old Newport man was arrested and had admitted responsibility for the damage.

A spokesperson said: “We received a report of criminal damage in Serpentine Road, Newport, at around 11.55pm on Wednesday 15 July.

“Officers attended after receiving reports that a window at the property was damaged.

“A 47-year-old Newport man was arrested on suspicion of criminal damage and released under investigation.

“He has later admitted responsibility and has received a community resolution; the report is not viewed as politically motivated.”

It comes amid growing concerns over politicians’ safety following the alleged murder of former Conservative MP and Reform UK spokesperson Ann Widdecombe.

Speaking to Nation.Cymru, Ms Asghar said: “Incidents like these are incredibly concerning, but they will not stop me from doing my work as a Member of the Welsh Parliament.

“I am just incredibly thankful that nobody was in the office at the time of the incident as the outcome could’ve been a lot worse.

“Gwent Police have been fantastic with their support, and I hope we get some answers as their investigation progresses.”

The Tory MS was the first woman of colour elected to the Senedd in 2021 when she won the South Wales East regional seat.

In November 2023, she was targeted at Cardiff University’s politics society by protesters calling for a ceasefire in Gaza who chased her from the building chanting “shame on you” and “you support genocide”.

Ms Asghar returned to the Senedd at the May election as one of six Members representing the newly created Casnewydd Islwyn super constituency.

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