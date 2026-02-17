Welsh Conservative leader presses First Minister over Labour Together donation

The leader of the Welsh Conservatives has written to the First Minister seeking ‘urgent clarification’ after records showed a £10,000 donation from the controversial Labour Together think tank to a Labour Party organisation in west Wales.

Darren Millar MS said Electoral Commission disclosures confirm that a Labour organisation in Caerfyrddin received the funding in April 2024.

The body operates within the Mid and West Wales electoral region, which the First Minister represents in the Senedd.

In his letter, Mr Millar asked whether the First Minister was aware of the donation, whether she had any direct engagement with Labour Together, and what due diligence had been undertaken before the money was accepted.

He also questioned whether she retains confidence in Labour Together and whether the funds should now be returned “in light of public concern surrounding its source.”

Mr Millar’s intervention comes amid increasing controversy involving the think tank which is closely associated with Labour’s electoral success in 2024.

Recent reports have stated that the Cabinet Office is examining claims that Labour Together paid around £36,000 to US-based PR firm Apco Worldwide.

The firm is alleged to have investigated journalists who were reporting on Labour Together’s funding arrangements.

Labour Together has also previously been fined £14,250 by the Electoral Commission for multiple breaches of electoral law, including failures relating to the timely declaration of donations.

Mr Millar said: “There are serious and legitimate questions about this donation and the wider funding arrangements connected to Labour Together.

“Given that this funding relates to an organisation operating within the First Minister’s own region, it is entirely reasonable to expect full transparency.

“Public confidence in political funding depends on clear accountability and a willingness to act when concerns are raised.”

The issue has also drawn criticism from Plaid Cymru.

Earlier this week, Plaid Cymru MP Llinos Medi called on Welsh Labour MPs to return donations linked to Labour Together, citing concerns about press freedom and transparency.

“A free press is fundamental to a healthy democracy,” Ms Medi said.

“Politicians who benefit financially from organisations accused of undermining journalistic scrutiny must reflect on what message that sends.”

Ms Medi argued that an independent inquiry should be established into the allegations surrounding Labour Together, and said Cabinet Office minister Josh Simons — who led Labour Together at the time Apco Worldwide was engaged — should “step aside as a minister in the meantime.”

Several Welsh Labour MPs have declared donations from Labour Together, including Gill German, Claire Hughes, Chris Elmore and Nick Thomas-Symonds.

The Prime Minister, Sir Keir Starmer, has said he had “no knowledge” of any investigation into journalists and confirmed that the Cabinet Office would review the allegations.

“There will be a Cabinet Office investigation into the allegations, and quite right too,” Sir Keir said during a visit to London on Monday.

“I didn’t know anything about this investigation, and it absolutely needs to be looked into.”

Labour Together was previously led by Morgan McSweeney, who recently stepped down as the Prime Minister’s chief of staff.

Mr Millar said he expects a response from the First Minister “at the earliest opportunity,” adding that transparency is essential to maintaining public trust in political donations.