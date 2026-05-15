Welsh Conservative leader unveils new shadow cabinet

Emily Price

The Welsh Conservative leader Darren Millar has unveiled his new shadow cabinet team.

The appointments are the first since the Senedd elections on the May 7.

After losing five of its members at the result, the Welsh Tories are no longer the official opposition in Wales – that job will now fall to Reform’s 34 MSs.

However, Mr Millar said his team still has the “talent and experience” to hold the newly elected Plaid Cymru government to account.

As well as leading the group, Darren Millar has also allocated himself the post of Shadow Minister for the Armed Forces and Veterans.

Ceredigion Penfro MS Paul Davies will serve as the group’s deputy leader as well as Shadow Trefnydd, Chief Whip and Shadow Minister for the Welsh Language, Culture, Tourism and Sport.

Outspoken Casnewydd Islwyn MS Natasha Asghar has been handed a heavyweight brief as Shadow Minister for Health and Social Care.

Farmer and Pen-y-bont Bro Morgannwg MS Andrew RT Davies will take up the role of Shadow Minister for Farming and the Environment.

Bangor Conwy Môn MS Janet Finch-Saunders has been appointed Shadow Minister for Enterprise, Connectivity and Energy.

Tory stalwart and Sir Fynwy Torfaen MS Peter Fox will oversee finance, local government and communities.

Fflint Wrecsam MS Sam Rowlands has been appointed Policy Director, Shadow Minister for Education, Families and the Constitution.

Announcing his new cabinet Darren Millar said: “I am proud to unveil my new Welsh Conservative team in the Senedd.

“The team brings together a wealth of talent and experience. It will hold Wales’ new Plaid Cymru Government to account and work tirelessly for the people of Wales, speaking up on the issues that matter.

“We will be a constructive opposition party in the Senedd, seeking to work with others, where possible, to effect positive change across the nation.

“That will include continuing to make the case for lower taxes, an end to wasteful spending, and offering solutions to fix our public services.”

The group took a thrashing at the recent Senedd election, with MSs Tom Giffard, Sam Kurtz, Gareth Davies, Altaf Hussain and Joel James all losing out on re-election.

Former Conservative Russell George also unsuccessfully sought re-election as an Independent candidate after being booted out of the party last year over allegations of gambling on the General Election date in 2024.

However, the results on May 8 were not as bad as some predicted for the Conservatives.

Despite several polls previously pointing to a possible Tory wipeout in the Senedd, seven members of the group were successfully re-elected.

Leader Darren Millar said the result represented an “important step” in rebuilding the Welsh Conservative Party.

He said: “While there is still much more work to do, we have laid solid foundations to move forward and reconnect with voters across Wales.

“The Welsh Conservatives will continue to fight for lower taxes, better schools, a stronger NHS and an economy that works for everyone.

“We now look ahead to the next elections with determination and optimism as we continue rebuilding support across Wales.”