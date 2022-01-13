Welsh Conservative leader’s backing for Boris Johnson mocked by Welsh Government ministers

Welsh Government ministers have mocked the Welsh Conservative leader’s backing for his beleaguered boss Boris Johnson, with one saying that he should be awarded an ‘OBN’ (Order of the Brown Nose) for his efforts.

Yesterday Andrew RT Davies said that it was “vital the PM continues his work” but that the investigation into the facts of the party or parties at No 10 Downing Street should be “expedited”.

His reaction stood in contrast with Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross who called for the Prime Minister to resign, saying that his position was “no longer tenable”.

Deputy Climate Change Minister Lee Waters responded to Andrew RT Davies’ message on support for the Prime Minister by saying that he was “desperate for an honour. He deserves an OBN.”

The Order of the Brown Nose is a regular column in the magazine Private Eye which highlights sycophantic behaviour.

Lee Waters later asked: “Is this why the Welsh Conservatives are being servile, because the English Etonians who dominate their party think the people in the provinces are all oiks?”

He was responding to Leader of the House Jacob Rees-Mogg’s Newsnight interview in which he called Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross a “lightweight figure”.

Economy Minister Vaughan Gething meanwhile drew on the the talents of Shania Twain to express his response:

Education and Welsh Language Minister Jeremy Miles described the response as “utterly predictable, sadly.”

Labour Senedd backbencher Hefin David struck a more conciliatory tone, asking why the Wesh Conservatives “aren’t showing greater moral courage”.

“The Prime Minister is completely compromised and must resign. I know Andrew RT Davies will feel utterly betrayed. Say it publicly. Stand up for what is right.”

‘Damage’

Boris Johnson is facing calls to quit after attending a ‘bring your own booze’ party at No 10 Downing Street during the first coronavirus lockdown, when the public was banned from household mixing.

Andrew RT Davies however said that the alternative to Boris Johnson’s premiership was a Labour Government and that he had seen the damage that had done in Wales.

“People are hurt, angry and let down at the events of the past 48 hours, and the Prime Minister has rightly apologised,” he said.

“The inquiry by the senior civil servant, Sue Gray, must now be expedited to establish the full facts and report the findings as soon as possible.

“It’s vital the Prime Minister continues his work on the booster roll out, which has been world-leading, so we can get Britain on the road to recovery and free from restrictions.

“Here in Wales, we’ve seen first-hand what the alternative would be under a Labour administration, with crippling restrictions on the economy and society, and untold damage to our businesses, health and well-being.

“The Conservatives must continue to lead the world in the recovery and deliver the restoration of freedoms as we learn to live with COVID.”

Conservative leader Douglas Ross said he had spoken to Mr Johnson on Wednesday afternoon to “set out my reasons and I explained to him my position”.

He added that Mr Johnson “believes that he didn’t do anything wrong and he has put up a defence of his position”.

“I also have to look at the information I’ve got in front of me and stick with the position that I made quite clear yesterday that, if he did attend that party, he couldn’t continue as prime minister,” he said.