Welsh Conservatives announce new childcare offer ahead of Senedd Election

The Welsh Conservatives have unveiled plans to pay grandparents up to £4,800 a year to provide childcare for their grandchildren, if the party forms the next Welsh Government.

Described as its most “pro-family” childcare offer to date, under the proposals, eligible working parents would be given a choice between using a registered childcare provider or nominating a grandparent to care for their child.

Grandparents who are nominated would receive a “Grandparent Childcare Payment” of £200 per child per month, capped at two children per household.

The policy would also see a significant expansion of free childcare provision in Wales.

The Welsh Conservatives say they would extend access to up to 30 hours of free childcare per week to working parents of children aged nine months to four years.

Currently, only parents of three and four-year-olds in Wales are eligible for 30 hours of free childcare.

Party leader Darren Millar MS said the proposals were designed to tackle what he described as the high cost of childcare facing families in Wales.

“At this election, I am committed to putting forward the most pro-family policy offer Wales has ever seen,” he said.

“After 27 years of failure, parents in Wales face the highest childcare costs in Britain. That must change.

“Our childcare offer recognises the vital role that grandparents play in caring for their grandchildren, extends access to more free childcare, and empowers parents to make the best choice for their family.”

Parents in Wales currently pay around £2,600 more per year for full-time nursery care than parents in England, according to recent independent research.

Childcare sector

Purnima Tanuku CBE, Executive Chair of the National Day Nurseries Association, said any additional investment in early years provision was welcome, but stressed the importance of involving the childcare sector in delivery.

“Investing early in children improves life chances and helps families work,” she said.

“Recognising the importance of nurseries in the implementation of childcare policy is essential, especially as providers face rising costs and recruitment challenges.”

The Welsh Tories say the policy would be introduced from September 2027 if they form the next Welsh Government.

They estimate the total additional cost at £98m, which they say would be funded through extra consequential funding for Wales linked to the expansion of free childcare in England.