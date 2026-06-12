Welsh Conservatives call on Secretary of State after Defence Secretary resignation

Nation.Cymru staff

The Welsh Conservatives have called on the Secretary of State for Wales to explain what she is doing to protect Wales’ defence interests following the resignation of Defence Secretary John Healey.

Darren Millar MS, Leader of the Welsh Conservatives, has written to The Rt Hon Jo Stevens MP after Mr Healey warned that the UK Government is not investing enough in defence and that this could put the effectiveness of the Armed Forces at risk.

Wales has a proud record of supporting the nation’s defence, with Welsh service personnel serving with distinction and defence businesses across Wales supporting skilled jobs and the UK’s defence capability.

In his letter, Darren Millar asks whether the Wales Secretary agrees with the former Defence Secretary’s concerns and how she will ensure Wales gets its fair share of any new defence investment.

Commenting, Darren Millar MS said:“John Healey’s resignation raises serious questions about whether the UK Government is investing enough in our Armed Forces.

“At a time when the world is becoming more dangerous, it is essential that our military has the resources it needs to keep our country safe.

“Wales has always played a proud role in supporting the nation’s defence, from the service personnel who serve with distinction to the defence businesses that support skilled jobs across the country.

“Jo Stevens must now set out whether she agrees with the concerns raised by the former Defence Secretary, what representations she has made to the Prime Minister and Chancellor and how she will ensure Wales gets its fair share of any future defence investment.

“Our Armed Forces must be properly supported and Wales must be at the heart of that effort.”

Jo Stevens has been asked for her response to these concerns.