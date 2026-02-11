Welsh Conservatives criticise Menai Bridge repair delays and renew calls for third crossing

The Welsh Conservatives have criticised the Welsh Government over ongoing disruption and delays to repair works on the Menai Bridge, warning of economic consequences for Ynys Môn and north Wales.

During Spokesperson’s Questions in the Senedd, Gareth Davies MS, the party’s Shadow Cabinet Secretary for North Wales, said restrictions and closures had “dragged on for more than three years”, with works recently extended until at least spring 2027.

Davies pointed to reported structural faults, including defective cross beams and bolts, and said the prolonged programme had caused “chronic congestion, weight restrictions and serious economic damage”.

“This isn’t a minor inconvenience that people should simply learn to live with,” he told Members.

“This crossing is a lifeline, connecting communities, supporting jobs and underpinning the tourism industry.”

He also referenced the bridge’s historic importance, noting that 2026 marks the 200th anniversary of the structure designed by Thomas Telford.

“This year marks the two hundredth anniversary of the bridge, a symbol of world-leading engineering for which our nation was once known,” he said.

“Yet we seem incapable of carrying out basic repairs … without years of disruption, and it’s totally embarrassing.”

Davies called on Transport Secretary Ken Skates MS to explain why the works had taken so long and reiterated his party’s support for a third Menai crossing.

“The Welsh Conservatives are right in calling for a third Menai crossing to safeguard the economy of Ynys Môn and north Wales in the future,” he said.

Responding, Ken Skates defended the repair programme and criticised suggestions that engineers were at fault.

“The Member calls for repairs and maintenance with zero disruption. You’d need to be a wizard to be able to carry out that sort of work,” he said.

“This is a bridge that is 200 years old. This bridge was designed for horses and carts.”

Insult

Skates said it was “an insult” to question the capability of engineers working on the bridge and confirmed he would invite Davies to meet with the project team.

“Yes, let’s celebrate the fantastic two hundredth anniversary of it, but also recognise that this is a bridge that does need repairs carrying out to bring it to its former glory,” he added.

Davies later clarified that his criticism was directed at “project management and the structures that are in place from central Government”, rather than engineers.

The debate widened to include broader concerns about road infrastructure investment in Wales. Davies argued that Wales had “significantly fewer motorways and dual carriageways compared to England” and cited research suggesting congestion costs the Welsh economy up to £2 billion annually.

He accused the Welsh Government of an “obsession with carbon reduction”, claiming it was contributing to congestion and economic strain.

In reply, Skates rejected the characterisation and highlighted Welsh Government spending on road maintenance and safety.

“In north Wales, we’ve filled and prevented almost 50,000 potholes in this financial year alone, and we’ve resurfaced around 100km of road surface,” he said.

He also emphasised investment in public transport, calling it a “social justice issue”.

“Making the car a requirement is actually what’s cutting people out from the jobs market,” Skates said.

“Twenty per cent of young people are still unable to access a job interview because they can’t afford or access public transport to get there.”