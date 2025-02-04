Welsh Conservatives defend leader’s absence from Senedd to attend Trump prayer meeting

Emily Price

The Conservatives have defended the absence of the Senedd group leader from an important vote on the government’s budget this afternoon.

Darren Millar will miss First Minister’s Questions on Tuesday (February 4) along with the first opportunity to debate Wales’ £26bn draft budget.

Instead, he will attend the National Prayer Breakfast in Washington DC alongside Members of Congress to pray collectively for America and its leaders.

US President Donald Trump is also expected to attend.

Mr Millar will be accompanied on his trip across the pond by fellow Tory MS Russell George who will also miss the Senedd’s budget debate.

Both are trustees of an evangelical Christian organisation that hands out Bibles.

High-profile

The Senedd Tories have argued that today’s debate will merely “note” the budget.

A spokesperson said: “It is not the final vote which will be next month. The Welsh Conservative Group will certainly be voting it down because we believe Labour have the wrong priorities.

“Darren had a longstanding commitment in the US where he will be meeting a number of high-profile politicians.

“Following the decision of Keir Starmer to allow around a hundred Labour activists to campaign abroad against President Trump, Darren’s presence will help rebuild relationships between the US and Wales more broadly.”

The draft Budget sets out revenue and capital spending plans for 2025 to 2026.

Because Welsh Labour holds half the seats in the Senedd – they cannot pass the budget if opposition parties unite.

Both Plaid Cymru and the Conservatives have said they will not support the spending plans.

But the Welsh Government looks set to win today’s motion with both Mr Millar and Mr George missing.

Senedd Members that miss key votes can ask other Members to pair. It is understood that a request from the Tories to pair with Labour was rejected.

