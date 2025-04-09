Welsh Conservatives raise concerns over Bus Bill after figures reveal drop in passenger numbers

Emily Price

The Conservatives have raised concerns about potential financial risks associated with plans to bring buses in Wales under public control after new data revealed that passenger numbers have dropped more than 20% since before Covid.

In a report published today, the Climate Change, Environment and Infrastructure Committee’s annual scrutiny of Transport for Wales (TfW) showed that passenger numbers in Wales in the year to March 2024 were just 78.3% of their pre-pandemic levels.

This figure lags significantly behind Scotland (92.5%), England (89.5%), and the Great Britain average (89.5%).

The committee has recommended that TfW should work with the Welsh Government to identify the factors contributing to the slower recovery of bus passenger numbers compared to England and Scotland.

Legislation

Welsh ministers have recently launched plans to bring buses in Wales under public control.

If the Bus Services (Wales) Bill is passed, it will see companies bid for contracts instead of operating their own routes.

TfW would agree the timetables and fares with Welsh councils before operators bid to deliver the service for a fixed fee.

The Welsh Government says the public transport shake-up is central to creating an integrated network and tackling transport poverty across Wales.

But the Welsh Conservatives have raised concerns that the low passenger numbers published today will threaten the Bus Bill’s viability.

Shadow Cabinet Secretary for Transport & Infrastructure, Peter Fox said: “Passenger growth has been slow for not only buses in Wales but also for trains, leading to a £295m bailout for Transport for Wales (TfW) by the Welsh Labour Government last year to compensate for declining passenger numbers.

“There was already a very real risk of Labour’s new Bus Bill becoming another money pit for the Welsh taxpayer. Once bus franchising comes into play, will we see similarly large sums of public money poured into keeping bus franchises afloat?

“The Labour Welsh Government must prioritise support for the most hard-to-reach areas and ensure the development of a sustainable and effective bus network that meets the needs of communities across Wales.”

Overhaul

Cabinet Secretary for Transport and North Wales Ken Skates says the overhaul is needed.

He said: “While many bus services work well, and some areas are well-served, it is not the case everywhere and for everyone. I want to see a bus network which puts people and communities first, with reliable, affordable and easy-to-use services; joined-up services which link with other forms of transport such as trains and active travel.

“The benefits of better bus services are clear and include increasing equity for those who need public transport the most and providing an alternative to the car.”

