Welsh Conservatives request recall of Senedd over first minister appointment

Welsh Conservatives are set to demand the Senedd be recalled to appoint a new first minister if only one candidate is running to replace Vaughan Gething.

Tory leader Andrew RT Davies will write to the presiding officer on Wednesday to call for the Welsh Parliament to be returned if Health Minister Eluned Morgan is the only candidate on the ballot.

He said: “Wales has faced political paralysis and Labour infighting for too long, we need certainty and we need it fast.

“It is becoming clear that Labour in Wales will have a new leader very soon, but Eluned Morgan has presided over the longest waiting lists on record and they’re still growing on her watch. Is this really the best that Labour can do?

“The Welsh Conservatives are calling for a recall of the Senedd to give Wales greater stability.

“Wales should not be without a functioning government for months over the summer.”

“Unity” ticket

Welsh Health Secretary Eluned Morgan has officially announced she is running to replace outgoing First Minister Vaughan Gething, who lasted just four months in the post.

Baroness Morgan will be standing on a joint “unity” ticket with rural affairs minister Huw Irranca-Davies, who would become deputy first minister.

They have received a groundswell of support from across the Labour benches, including from Mr Gething’s rival in the last leadership race, Jeremy Miles.

Their announcement on Monday comes after Mr Gething was forced to announce his resignation as First Minister and Welsh Labour leader last week, after four members of his cabinet quit en masse in criticism of his leadership.

Baroness Morgan is the Senedd member for Mid and West Wales and a peer in the House of Lords, where she is listed as being on a leave of absence, and was a member of the European Parliament.

In a statement, Baroness Morgan said: “I am proud to stand as a candidate to be the next leader of Welsh Labour, driven by a passion to serve the people and reset the relationship between the Government and the people of Wales.

“I am delighted to be teaming up with my fantastic colleague, Huw Irranca-Davies, who shares my passion and experience in government and strong sense of public duty. Together, we are committed to putting Wales back on track.

“In the coming days, we will set out our priorities to improve public services, create better, greener jobs and empower our communities.

“Our focus will be meaningful change and building a brighter future for communities across Wales.”

If Baroness Morgan succeeds, she will be the first female leader of Wales.

Backing

Mr Irranca-Davies, the MS for Ogmore, said: “I’m proud to be backing Eluned for the next leader of Welsh Labour and first minister of Wales, and I’m honoured to be campaigning alongside her on a joint ticket.

“Eluned has the energy and experience to lead and deliver for the people of Wales and harness the opportunity of working with a new UK Labour Government.

“Working together and with our leadership team, our Welsh Labour movement will keep working to improve people’s daily lives and standing up for a fairer and greener Wales.”

Deputy first minister positions are uncommon in Wales, with the roles having only been given to opposition groups working in coalition with the Labour leadership in the past.

Welsh Labour’s ruling body set out a timetable for replacing Mr Gething on Saturday, members having until Wednesday to announce their candidacies.

Candidates must have six nominations to enter.

A new Labour leader will be in place by September 14 and, subject to a vote in the Senedd, will take over as first minister on September 18.

