Welsh Conservatives to force Senedd vote on council tax hikes
Emily Price
Members of the Senedd are set to vote on whether Welsh councils should be compelled to use their cash reserves as a means to avoid council tax hikes.
The motion tabled by the Welsh Conservatives will be debated in Cardiff Bay on Wednesday (March 5).
The party says councils across Wales are sitting on a “£2bn cash mountain” whilst residents are facing an average council tax rise of 7.36% with some local authorities charging even more.
Wales’ 22 councils receive most of their funding from the Welsh Government, with additional revenue coming from council tax and business rates.
‘Flawed’
The Conservatives say the Welsh Government’s local government funding formula is flawed because it allows some local authorities to hold over £200m in reserves, creating funding gaps between neighbouring councils.
Local authorities were given a cash boost of £253m by Welsh ministers in last month’s draft budget – but councillors say this is not enough.
The Welsh Local Government Association has previously projected a funding gap of £560m with two Welsh councils saying they could be at risk of bankruptcy.
Councils often avoid using their reserves because they are intended to be a safety net for unforeseen expenses and emergencies such as flooding.
Some reserves are earmarked specifically for infrastructure projects or potential legal costs meaning they can’t be used for general spending.
Bills
Next week, the Tories will call on Welsh ministers to commission an independent review of the local government funding formula and to work with councils to ensure reserves are used to keep council tax bills low.
The motion will also call for the introduction of referendums for any local authority that proposes a council tax rise above 5%.
The Welsh Conservatives say local government in Wales needs to become “more efficient” with more cross-council working and sharing of resources and services.
Commenting ahead of the debate, Shadow Secretary for Housing and Local Government, Laura Anne Jones said: “Under the Welsh Labour Government, the Local Government Funding Formula is broken.
“It cannot be right that people in Wales are facing a 7% hike in their Council Tax, whilst Councils are sitting on over £2 billion pounds in usable reserves.
“In the Senedd next week, we’re calling on the Welsh Labour Government to fix Local Government in Wales by commissioning an independent review into the Local Government Funding Formula, whilst calling on Council Tax to be kept as low as possible, with usable reserves being used.”
The Welsh Government said: “Our Final Budget is providing more than £6bn to local government through the final Local Government Settlement as well as £1.3bn in additional specific grants.
“The setting of budgets, council tax and the level of reserves are matters for the elected members in each council.”
They have thousands of people now working from home, leaving swathes of empty office space: that space – currently funded by the taxpayer – should be consolidated and either sold, or leased. Also, if they can afford to spend eye-watering sums on DEI non-jobs then they aren’t short of money. Try getting your local councillor to respond to either of these points and you likely get radio silence.
Rationalising the property portfolio including office space makes sense. It’s bad for the local economy to have property sitting empty if there’s a demand for it.
Many authorities are consolidating but the buildings are often old/historic with limited values as there is so much maintenance backlog
Backup funds are important, I assume many cons are in business, do they run with zero £ backup?
I don’t like my bills this high but 14 years of austerity reaches to all parts of the UK through many systems. What with global warming hitting us harder, the Cons want to make repairs impossible?
Any private business that ran on a permanent deficit would fail: that’s the difference. The public sector is demonstrably wasteful and inefficient, but there’s a magic money tree called the tax payer. That’s why they feel free to waste money on DEI non-jobs and a ficticious climate catastrophe.
DEI Non-jobs?
Ficticious climate change.
Are you serious?
Send co-ordinates and I’ll make sure someone drops a handfull of carrots down the hole after you.
It’s another example of the fiscal irresponsibility they’re well known for.
They are also looking at the total figure which for many authorities will include the reserves for a housing revenue reserve (council houses) and schools which cannot be used for general funding of the council.
The real problem is the Barnett Formula and the underfunding of Wales by the previous Conservative government.
I know when the UK Government increases non-devolved taxes, then cut Wales block, that then affects Welsh Government coffers, who in turn give local authorities less money so they themselves lament the fact hy hiking rates to fill the shortfall in their budget. In some cases both are to blame for wastage. UK & Welsh government. Only difference is, where one does it covertly, the other, overtly that affects Wales. Whitehall says it gives Wales more money and the Welsh Government says money received has been in real terms cut. And the blame game ensued. But it’s what they, Welsh… Read more »