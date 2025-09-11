Welsh contingent joins Catalan campaigners at festival in Barcelona

Martin Shipton

As part of Catalonia’s national Diada celebrations, independence campaigners from Catalonia, Wales and several other nations have come together in Barcelona to mark the occasion and build international solidarity.

Representing Wales were Geraint Thomas and YesCymru Chair, Phyl Griffiths, as part of the International Commission of European Citizens (ICEC) – a body campaigning for the right of peoples across Europe to self-determination and independence.

The Welsh delegation gave interviews to Catalunya Ràdio and RAB Ràdio. Later they met with the President of the Assemblea Nacional Catalana (ANC) before leading a march in Manresa, delivering speeches, and presenting a joint Welsh–Catalan banner to the ANC.

Honour

Mr Thomas said: “It was an honour to be invited to take part in such an important Catalan occasion, and with that honour comes responsibility. In our speeches – delivered in Welsh with Catalan translation – we were able to take a significant step forward in strengthening our relationship with the Catalan independence movement and with the people of Catalunya more widely.”

Mr Griffiths said: “Building bridges between Wales and Catalunya is vital to advancing our campaigns for independence. While the challenges we face may differ, our shared goal remains the same. Developing our campaign strategies together is essential, and forging these relationships is the first step on the journey for both our nations.”

Anna Arqué i Solsona, Catalonia’s representative on ICEC – who recently spoke at the March for Independence in Barry – added: “Having the ICEC international representatives from Wales, Scotland and Flanders meant a powerful injection of energy for a Catalan crowd with great resilience but a growing distrust in political parties. Their speeches allowed people to reconnect with the joy and hope of the independence cause.

“Many languages, one voice. Many nations, one cause.”

Unity

The speeches delivered by the Welsh delegation echoed themes of unity, hope and solidarity. Mr Thomas declared that the flags of Wales and Catalonia represent “not conquest, but community – nations standing shoulder to shoulder for independence.”

Meanwhile, Mr Griffiths described Wales and Catalonia as “two nations, one dream” and urged both countries to continue sharing ideas and supporting one another in the struggle for democracy, dignity and peace.

The Diada Nacional de Catalunya (National Day of Catalonia) is held annually on 11 September. It commemorates Catalonia’s historic struggle for self-determination and has become a central event for the Catalan independence movement.

The International Commission of European Citizens (ICEC) is a network of organisations across Europe working to secure recognition of the right to self-determination for all peoples and nations.

Mr Thomas said in his speech: “Friends, comrades, brothers and sisters of Catalunya – it is a huge honour to stand before you today in Manresa.

“Everywhere we look in our world, we see flags. They are pieces of cloth, yes – but they carry meaning, history, power. Some flags welcome us with open arms, offering hope, progress and dignity. Others remind us of oppression, tyranny, and the heavy weight of old empires that refuse to let go.

“Some flags belong to states in decline – symbols of a past that is fading. But there are other flags – the flags of the future.

“The Red Dragon of Wales. The Senyera of Catalunya.

“These are not flags of fear, but of hope. Not flags of conquest, but of community. They are the banners of nations that aspire to something better – independence, self-determination, and a fairer future for all our people.

“And today, in that spirit, I bring you this flag – a joining of our two symbols, the Dragon and the Senyera. Together they say one thing clearly:

“We are two nations standing shoulder to shoulder; two nations united in hope; two nations standing for freedom; and two nations determined to win independence, and to strive for a better future for all our future generations.

“Visca Catalunya! Cymru am byth!

Spirit

Mr Griffiths said: “It is an honour to speak with you tonight—not only as someone from Wales, but as someone who respects the spirit of Catalonia. Though our languages are different, our people share the same dream: the dream of self-determination and nationhood.

“You have ignited and sustained the flame of that dream for us in Wales, and for our friends in Scotland. Despite constitutional obstacles, political trials, and international scrutiny, your resilience shines brightly and has inspired millions.

“Though less dramatic, through a renewed sense of Welsh identity, a revival of the language, and economic frustrations, the desire for Welsh independence is growing. Support, especially among young people, is increasing, and there is no doubt we are taking bold steps in the right direction.

“You have shown us the power of unity turned into political action. You have proven that independence must be built on strategy, credibility, and consensus. And perhaps we can add to this… In Wales, we see independence not as separation, but as connection—connection with Europe, connection with the world, and yes, even with our neighbours in England! Independence is not rupture, but renewal.

“So let us walk together, share ideas, support one another, and create new nations that believe in democracy, dignity, and peace. Whether in Manresa or Machynlleth, Wales or Catalonia, in unity there is strength.”