Nation Cymru staff

A simple two-bedroom, rural mid Wales village terraced house for sale for the price of a second-hand car created quite a stir at auction, selling for ten times its guide price.

The period property secreted in the village of Llanfyrnach, Pembrokeshire, was offered by Paul Fosh Auctions with a guide price of just £8,000.

But a trio of bidders each determined to land the lot piled in with their bids lodging no less than 145 before the £8,000 house sold for ten times that figure.

James Hollingsworth, of the auctioneers, said: “There appeared to be a steely determination among the three bidders as their virtual bids landed with the hammer eventually coming down at an impressive £86,000 for the two-bedroom cottage

“The property could well now become the answer to the dreams of that person who has set their heart on buying a house with gardens to do up in the heart of rural mid Wales.

“The two-bedroom, mid terraced historic property needs renovation and modernisation throughout but does provide what could be seen as a golden opportunity for an owner occupier, investor or a developer, looking for a suitable mid Wales refurbishment project.

“The accommodation at Penybont, Llanfyrnach, is arranged over two floors with two reception rooms, kitchen, utility room and shower room to the ground floor and two bedrooms to the first floor. The property has front and a rambling rear, garden.”

Llanfyrnach

Llanfyrnach is a small rural village and historic parish in Pembrokeshire, near the Carmarthenshire border and the Preseli Hills. Sitting within the community and electoral ward of Crymych, the name translates to “the church of St Brynach”

The parish of Llanfyrnach was in the ancient Cantref of Cemais.There is a small Norman motte close to the church. Llanfyrnach (as Llanvurnach) appears on a 1578 parish map of Pembrokeshire.

Much of the parish was unenclosed moorland until the start of the 19th century. Population doubled as numerous small farms were established following enclosure from the 16th century onwards.

There was an important lead mine on the north side of the village until the end of the 19th century. Mining occurred on a small scale for the sake of the low but significant concentration of silver in the ores, perhaps from as early as the 16th century. As a result of high demand for lead in the Victorian era, the mine was greatly extended in the 1840s, and had reached 520 m below the surface by the time of its closure in 1890.

The Whitland & Taf Vale Railway reached the village in 1873, and the village became a transport depot for the surrounding hill country; lead and agricultural produce were shipped out, and heavy supplies, notably lime, were brought in. Although the railway closed in 1963, the village is still a transport hub with Mansel Davies, the road haulage company, based in the village since 1900; the firm was the subject of an S4C documentary in 2017

The next Paul Fosh Auctions online sale, when some 100-plus property lots will be on offer, starts at 12 noon on Tuesday, December 15 and ends from 2pm on Thursday, December 17.

Find out more here.