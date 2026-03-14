Welsh council announces mayor and deputy mayor elect for 2026/27

Kieran Molloy, Local democracy reporter

Two councillors have been elected to important civic roles for a south Wales council.

Vale of Glamorgan Council has chosen the mayor elect and deputy mayor elect for the 2026/27 year.

Cllr Carys Stallard, who currently serves as the council’s deputy mayor, was chosen by the full council to become the new mayor.

Cllr Belinda Loveluck-Edwards was selected to be the deputy mayor.

Both will be officially appointed to their new positions in May.

During the March full council meeting, Cllr Joanna Protheroe, who nominated Cllr Stallard, said: “She is an energetic and passionate community engager, I can’t wait to see what she’ll do as mayor and I wholeheartedly support her in what she does and also in the position as mayor for next year.”

While nominating for the deputy mayor position, Cllr Helen Payne said: “Cllr Loveluck-Edwards has demonstrated dedication to public service and a strong commitment to supporting our communities in the Vale of Glamorgan.”

She continued: “Her experience, professionalism and collaboration approach make her an excellent candidate for this civic role. I am confident she will represent the council and the Vale with pride and integrity.”

The pair, both members of the Labour Party, beat Cllr Janice Charles – who was nominated for both positions.

Cllr Charles was nominated by Conservative Group leader Cllr George Carroll, who said: “Janice has been a fantastic ambassador for Barry and the Vale of Glamorgan over the period, not just of years but of many decades.”

The procedural role of the mayor is to preside over the council’s principle meetings, which are held four times a year. If the mayor is not present, the deputy mayor presides.

The position also has a ceremonial role where they act as an ambassador for the council.

They represent the authority at civic ceremonies, royal visits, charity events, events that recognise the achievements of council staff and residents and, according to the council’s website, “Receptions and functions at the Mayor’s Parlour and the Civic Office in Barry for special occasions and for visitors to the Vale of Glamorgan.”

The current mayor is Naomi Marshallsea.