Welsh council awarded over £3.6 million for road and bus improvements

Alec Doyle, Local democracy reporter

Flintshire has been awarded £3.65 million to invest in transport infrastructure improvements including £800,000 for safe active travel routes between Bagillt and Greenfield.

It also includes half a million pounds for similar work to improve pedestrian and cycle routes across the A494 Dee Bridge, £710,000 for active travel upgrades across the rest of the county, £400,000 to develop the electric vehicle charging network in public car parks and £200,000 to improve safer routes to schools.

The funding has been granted to Flintshire County Council through the Welsh Government’s Regional Transport Grant. Projects have already been approved via Ambition North Wales’ North Wales Regional Transport Plan (RTP).

Other approved projects included in the latest grant include £100,000 to support a Fflecsi bus on-demand service for rural communities in Llanfynydd and south of Mold, street lighting upgrades, alleviating risks at traffic accident hot-spots and £550,000 for highways repairs.

Councillor Glyn Banks, Cabinet Member for Waste and Transportation, said: “This funding means we can get on with delivering practical improvements that people will notice day-to-day.

“We know people want safer, easier and more reliable ways to get around, and each of these exciting schemes will help make that a reality.

“The improvements we’ll be able to deliver with this funding will help us to keep building a transport network that works for everyone.”

Across Wales the programme is investing £115 million through the grant.

Cabinet Secretary for Transport and North Wales, Ken Skates, said: “Delivering better transport and connecting communities for all is at the heart of this investment.

“We want to make it easier for people to travel to work, school, healthcare and to see friends and family, while also building a more modern, sustainable and integrated transport system across Wales for future generations.

“Our commitment to a one team approach draws on the regional knowledge and trust we have placed in our partners; the Corporate Joint Committees, local authorities, Transport for Wales and wider stakeholders to ensure this money delivers the greatest benefits.

“These improvements will make real differences to everyday journeys – whether that’s safer routes, better paths for walking, wheeling and cycling, or more reliable multimodal connections.”