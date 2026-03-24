Welsh council buys block of flats despite crucial mistake in reports

Kieran Molloy, Local democracy reporter

Cardiff Council has bought a block of flats despite a crucial mistake in reports.

Cardiff Council has agreed to buy 40 flats in Gabalfa to be used as council-managed locations.

It was revealed during the March 19 cabinet meeting, when the purchase was agreed, that despite all council papers saying the existing development was in Cathays it was actually in neighbouring Gabalfa.

According to council leader Huw Thomas “this had gone through scrutiny without being noticed”.

This means that relevant councillors representing the ward were not consulted before the purchase of the flats and will need to be consulted after the fact, according to the council leader.

During the meeting Liberal Democrat group leader Rodney Berman criticised the lack of local representation and called for the item to be deferred to a future meeting.

He said: “I would have thought you should be deferring this item until you can properly consult with the right ward members.

“I don’t understand why there’s necessarily a rush to take it forward given this mistake has been made.”

However the council leader said: “We’re not going to do that” and re-affirmed the council’s commitment to increasing the stock of council housing.

He continued: “I’d be amazed if local members did not support that aim.”

Cllr Lynda Thorne, cabinet member for housing and communities, said: “It really is important to go ahead.

“I can’t see why there would be any objections.”

The Gabalfa block is made up of 15 single-bedroom apartments, 22 two-bedroom properties, and three three-bedroom units.

The report reads: “The property consists of 40 residential apartments, external amenity space, and parking and land suitable for new build residential development.

“The property currently provides student accommodation but the current owner will not re-let beyond this summer therefore achieving vacant possession ahead of sale.”

Income generated from rents and service charges will fund the ongoing management and maintenance of the site.

The exact address of the apartment block as well as the cost of purchase are not yet publicly available.