Welsh council drops 2030 net zero target after admitting it cannot meet deadline

Lewis Smith, Local Democracy Reporting Service

A Welsh council has admitted it will not achieve its target of reaching net zero by 2030 and is replacing it with what councillors described as a more realistic strategy.

The update was presented to councillors at a communities and environment scrutiny committee in July 2026. First adopted in 2023, the original plan aimed to achieve net zero carbon emissions across council operations by 2030.

A report presented by Cllr Eugene Caparros confirmed the council would fail to hit the 2030 deadline due to residual emissions and severe funding constraints.

The revised strategy was put out to public consultation, gathering responses from 129 people. Of those respondents, 72.1% said they did not support the net zero by 2030 target, while only 21.7% backed it.

The primary objections focused on affordability. Many argued there were higher priorities for the council’s budget, while others felt reaching net zero by 2030 was simply impossible.

Other reasons included claims that “climate change doesn’t exist” and that the contribution made by Bridgend, Wales, and the UK was “insignificant” on a global scale.

However, the report also noted that the “overwhelming scientific consensus is that anthropogenic climate change is happening, is largely due to the burning of fossil fuels by humans, and will lead to significant impacts”.

Cllr Caparros stated the council would now move away from the strict 2030 target, shifting towards what he described as a more “90’s approach” focused on energy efficiency.

He said: “This strategy focuses on delivering practical carbon reductions, reducing energy costs where possible and then reviewing progress in 2030 while we continue to report annually to Welsh Government.

“This is not about abandoning climate action. It is about making our strategy realistic.”

Public feedback

Officers confirmed the upcoming changes would reflect the public’s feedback. They stressed that costs have always driven projects in Bridgend, noting the council has never blindly pursued expensive ideological initiatives. Instead, it looks for sensible, cost-effective options like solar panels and LED lighting that pay for themselves over time.

Cllr Jon-Paul Blundell asked if the Welsh Government had responded to the council’s admission that it would miss the 2030 target, questioning whether financial penalties or fines could be imposed.

Officers stated there had been no formal response from the Welsh Government yet, though they are hearing the new administration realises that achieving net zero by 2030 will be “incredibly difficult” across the board.

Cllr Martin Williams suggested scrapping some of the terminology used in the strategy, calling it political and divisive. He noted the authority should continue tracking its progress while focusing on energy efficiency, better ways of working, and sound technological investments.

Final approval for the revised draft strategy will go before the cabinet later this year.

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