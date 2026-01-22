Welsh council expected to refuse plans for a new ‘traveller site’

Bruce Sinclair, Local democracy reporter

Plans for a new ‘traveller site’ on the outskirts of a Welsh village, which has seen a petition of nearly 300 objections, and was previously refused by the national park, are again expected to be turned down.

Last May, members of Pembrokeshire Coast National Park’s development management committee refused a scheme for the creation of one traveller site incorporating one static caravan, one touring caravan, day/utility room and ecological enhancements (partly retrospective) on land at Froghall Yard, Moreton Lane, Saundersfoot.

The authority has served an enforcement notice on the site, which requires its return to its previous condition.

Nearly 300 people had signed a petition against the scheme and the objection to the application by David ‘Dai’ Evans of Pontypool, through agents Hayston Developments & Planning Ltd, was also shared by Saundersfoot’s community council.

Members had said granting permission “would be gross overdevelopment setting a precedent for development literally anywhere throughout the national park.”

A supporting statement accompanying the application stated: “The applicant belongs to a long-standing Romany Gypsy family and generations have lived a traditional and cultural lifestyle living in caravans all their lives.

“Mr Evans and his partner currently reside on an overcrowded Traveller site in Pontypool where living conditions are poor. They currently only live in rented accommodation and its brick and mortar and not in keeping with their cultural preference, as they prefer to live in a caravan.”

It said Mr Evans and family have stayed in a touring caravan at the site during the summer months since the late 1980s when it was owned by another gypsy family, later purchased by Mr Evans in 2023, clearing and refurbishing the site.

The application was refused on the grounds it was considered to result in unacceptable landscape impacts, a lack of information on whether the proposal will unacceptably disturb species and habitats within the countryside, and it “would introduce caravan development in an area of the National Park without landscape capacity, resulting in unacceptable cumulative impacts.”

The application has now been resubmitted, which is recommended for refusal at the January 28 meeting of Pembrokeshire Coast National Park’s development management committee.

Agent Hayston Developments & Planning Ltd says the application “is significantly improved and offers new extensive mitigation and net biodiversity gain,” and “is fully in accordance with the requirements in terms of sustainability, access, will not cause significant visual intrusion and is sensitively located within an area surrounded by natural vegetation.”

Saundersfoot Community Council has unanimously objected to the latest plans and 48 objections covering a wide range of concerns have been received, including one from a planning agent on behalf of a group of local residents, and one of 12 residents.

The application is recommended for refusal on the grounds its has “resulted in unacceptable landscape impact on the National Park and potentially disturbed species and habitats within the countryside,” it “fails to demonstrate that impacts on otters and the integrity of the Carmarthen Bay and Estuaries Special Area of Conservation would be avoided,” and the proposal “would introduce caravan development in an area of the National Park without landscape capacity, resulting in unacceptable cumulative impacts.”