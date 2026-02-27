Welsh council Heritage Service hits milestone in Spanish excavation project

A Welsh council’s Heritage Service shares a new milestone from Spanish Civil War excavation project.

The Rhondda Cynon Taf council’s project which takes place in Catalonia, Spain, is delivered by the region’s Departament de Justícia i Qualitat Democràtica (Department of Justice and Democratic Quality) in partnership with Porta de La Història Cultural Association.

According to the latest update, 49 mass graves have been opened, 19 victims have been identified under the 2023-2025 plan, and three excavations are ongoing.

The collaboration continues to highlight Rhondda Cynon Taf’s connections to the conflict – most notably the journeys of Tonypandy-born miner Harry Dobson, who was fatally wounded in Spain 1938, and Huw Alun Menai Williams, a nurse and first-aider who personally witnessed Dobson’s mortal wounding facing Hill 481.

Both served in the 15 th International Brigade, a unit of volunteers from English-speaking countries that fought side-by-side in defence of the Spanish Republic.

Dobson and Williams are commemorated at the Rhondda Heritage Park Spanish Civil War memorial to the International Brigades, which honours the 31 volunteers from the Rhondda, seven of whom were killed in the conflict.

The excavation programme has taken place across multiple municipalities, including Gandesa and La Bisbal de Montsant (formerly La Bisbal de Falset) – locations strongly linked to Dobson’s story, from his wounding at Hill 481 to his treatment in hospital and final resting place.

Shared history

By supporting this work with partners in Catalonia, the council helps to ensure that the European effort to recover, identify, and

commemorate those who lost their lives fighting fascism also records the contributions of those from Rhondda Cynon Taf.

This ensures that present and future generations can understand Rhondda’s place in a shared European history.

Altogether, Catalan authorities report around 1,000 mass graves documented and around 137 excavated since 2004, with over 1,000 bodies recovered to date.

In parallel, the Census of Missing Persons has grown to around 8,200 records, while the Programa d’Identificació Genètica (Genetic Identification Programme) has identified 27 individuals and gathered over 4,500 family DNA samples to support future matches. Catalan authorities describe this identification process as helping families “tancar el dol” (to close the mourning).

Alan Warren, Historian and Founder of Porta de La Història Cultural Association, said: “The Welsh Rhondda Cynon Taff connections with Catalonia are very strong with the memoirs of Alun Menai Williams, Edwin Greening and their memories of Harry Dobson in film, letters, autobiographies and diaries. They deserve recognition and their fight against Fascism almost 90 years ago.”

The Spanish Civil War (1936-1939) drew thousands of international volunteers to the International Brigades in defence of the Spanish Republic. Wales contributed hundreds of volunteers, reflecting on long traditions of solidarity and the hardships of the inter-war years.

Volunteers came from all walks of life – miners, teachers, writers, and trade unionists – all united by a determination to confront the rise of fascism in Europe.

Legacy

Local figures became emblematic of that commitment, and Welsh Brigaders served in major engagements including Jarama and the Ebro. Their legacy endures in Wales through memorials, literature, film, and local acts of remembrance.

Councillor Maureen Webber BEM, Deputy Leader of Rhondda Cynon Taf Council and Armed Forces Champion, said: “The latest information from Catalonia marks meaningful progress in a careful, long-term effort to bring families answers and preserve the historical record. For Rhondda Cynon Taf, the meaning is deeply personal.

“Through our collaboration with Porta de La Història Cultural Association and the Catalan authorities, we are honouring the stories of people like Harry Dobson, Huw Alun Menai Williams, and the 31 volunteers from the Rhondda who are commemorated at Rhondda Heritage Park – ensuring they are preserved for future generations.

“I am also pleased to say that funding has now been approved for the Council – in partnership with authorities in the Ebro, Malgrat de Mar, and local schoolchildren – to work on creating a Spanish Civil War memorial, with further details to follow separately.

“As Armed Forces Champion, I am proud that our Heritage Service is helping to connect families to answers and ensure that Welsh experiences are preserved within the Spanish record. This is important work with global significance, helping to connect our communities to this wider European story.”

With funding now approved, the Council is excited to confirm plans for a linked memorial project in Rhondda Cynon Taf, the Ebro and Malgrat de Mar. In partnership with Solidarity Park in Malgrat de Mar, local schoolchildren from Porth Community School will help design a porthole-style memorial with workshops commencing in early Spring, and a series of events planned over the coming months. Further details on this to follow separately.

Porta de la Història Cultural Association is a co-operative (currently in formation) initiative of individuals living in Catalunya, Spain and abroad who have a fascination with the Spanish Civil War (1936–1939) and the social struggles that preceded and

followed it.

More information can be found online here.