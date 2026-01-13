Welsh council launches bilingual app to support neurodivergent people

An innovative new bilingual app to support children and young people and neurodivergent adults, their families and professionals has been announced by a Welsh council.

Launched by Cyngor Gwynedd, ‘Niwro Cymru’ is an app that offers clear and reliable information, fun and calming activities, details of local events and support as well as other resources.

The app was developed through discussions with young people in Gwynedd and their families, whose ideas were used to create the content, key features, and logo design of the app.

An autistic young person said: “The app is awesome- it’s colourful and fun. It helps me understand myself, it’s easy to read and has everything I need to know in there.”

The app includes features such as; subtle animation, haptic feedback and non-disruptive sounds; offline content to reduce data costs for users; and accessibility features such as ‘text to speech.’

Councillor Menna Trenholme, Cyngor Gwynedd’s Cabinet Member for Children and Supporting Families, said: “This app is an important step forward in recognising, celebrating, and supporting neurodiversity across our communities.

“As a Council we are committed to improving our provision here in Gwynedd and we are confident this will be a valuable tool for families to access information, activities and support.

“The app is designed with children in mind; from the bright, calm and friendly design to the fact that it’s easy to navigate whether you’re parents, carers, siblings or professionals.

“Working together with our partners is very important and I would like to thank the North Wales Regional Partnership Board for investing in this innovative software, and making it possible to realise the vision with the app – the first of its kind in the field available in Welsh alongside English.”

A spokesperson for the National Neurodivergence Team added: “We are delighted to see the launch of Niwro Cymru, an innovative and inclusive resource that truly reflects the voices of neurodivergent people and their families.

“This bilingual app is a significant step forward in promoting accessibility, celebrating neurodiversity, and ensuring that communities in north Wales have the tools they need to thrive.

“We are proud to support this initiative and commend the Gwynedd Autism Team for their collaborative approach and commitment to creating a supportive digital space for all.”

The ‘Niwro Cymru’ app is available free of charge on devices by downloading it to your smartphone or tablet.

For more information about the Team’s work, visit the Autism page on Cyngor Gwynedd’s website here.