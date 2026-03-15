Welsh council outline plan for new employment support programme

Lewis Smith, Local democracy reporter

A UK Government-backed employment support scheme is set to help almost 1,100 residents across a county over the next five years following approval from the council’s cabinet.

The Connect To Work programme is a new initiative that will be delivered by local councils in England and Wales with funding from the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP).

Members at a cabinet meeting were told how Bridgend County Borough Council will receive a sum of just over £4m for the project that aims to help people with health conditions, disabilities, and those with complex barriers to find and stay in work.

This will also include those with substance dependency, offenders or ex-offenders, those at risk of homelessness, carers, survivors of domestic abuse, and young people with care experience.

A report given to council bosses said the programme’s primary focus was voluntary provision for those of working age who “are not required to seek employment as a condition of benefit support”.

A council spokesma added: “It specifically provides targeted support for people with disabilities and health conditions or residents who might be experiencing other complex issues that are preventing them from finding work.

“The initiative helps them to find work by using a system of supported employment which places participants within a workplace where they can receive direct on-the-job training, coaching, skill matching, regular reviews, and support from nominated workplace mentors.”

Following approval from cabinet on March 11 the scheme will be overseen by Cardiff Council as one of 10 council areas in the southeast Wales region between now and 2030.

Speaking at the meeting the council’s leader Cllr John Spanswick said while there was a lot of work to be done it would be a positive move to help more than 1,000 people back in to employment.

However there were also some concerns raised by the deputy leader Cllr Jane Gebbie who questioned why an administrative charge of more than £400,000 was put in place by Cardiff Council.

Addressing the chamber she said: “I am still unsure why Cardiff Council are acting as the regional grant recipient body with a claim of 10%.

“We have no understanding of what that 10% administration fee is for and I do think that needs to be challenged externally going forward because this is pretty standard procedure for other local authorities to act on our behalf.

“I would like to understand what the 10% entails and if it is good value for money.”

Cllr Neelo Farr, cabinet member for regeneration, economic development, and housing, said they would now be writing to Cardiff Council to confirm exactly what the fee was for and to have it broken down.

The report also noted that as of September 2025 in Bridgend county there were 21,500 residents that are economically inactive, 10,000 of whom are long-term sick.