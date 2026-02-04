Welsh council plans complete redevelopment of A4138

Amelia Jones

The council has planned a complete redevelopment of A4138 halfway traffic signals.

Carmarthenshire County Council has appointed engineers from AtkinsRéalis to develop the design for improvements to the halfway traffic signals in Llanelli along Glyncoed Terrace/Llandafen Road.

The junction is known as one of the worst points for congestion, with long queues building in both directions during rush hour.

Improvements are essential to tackle current transport challenges, such as peak period congestion, safety and delay in addition to providing missing Active Travel Infrastructure.

One of the most visible changes would be a controlled pedestrian crossing on Glyncoed Terrace, along with the removal and relocation of several guardrails, signal poles and lighting columns.

Prior to the detailed design that is due to commence in the 2026/2027 financial year (subject to approval and funding from the Welsh Government), the Council and AtkinsRéalis are seeking residents’ thoughts and ideas on how the signalised junction (and connecting transport infrastructure) should be developed.

The proposals include widening the road, a new bus lane and general reshaping of the kerbline.

These plans will be displayed at a public engagement event held at The Halfway Pub on Thursday 5 February 2026 from 2pm until 7:30pm, giving residents an opportunity to view the plans and provide feedback.

Representatives from Carmarthenshire County Council and AtkinsRéalis will be in attendance to discuss and answer any queries on the scheme.

The consultation will close on Friday 27 February 2026.

Carmarthenshire County Council’s Cabinet Member for Transport, Waste and Infrastructure Services, Cllr Edward Thomas, said: “We are encouraging residents and the wider community to have their say on the design process for improvements to the Halfway traffic signals to ensure that any future improvements provide a sustainable way forward.”

More information about the draft proposals and the online survey can be found online.