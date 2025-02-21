Welsh council prosecutes fly-tipper

A Welsh council has successfully prosecuted a local resident for fly-tipping waste and operating without an appropriate waste carriers licence.

Mr Barla Price of Newport pleaded guilty to the offences and appeared in Newport Magistrates Court on the 12th of February 2025 for sentencing.

An image released by Monmouthshire County Council showed ripped open black bags and rubbish strewn along a path in the country borough.

The magistrates imposed a sentence of 18 weeks in custody, suspended for 12 months, and ordered Mr Price to pay costs of more than £1,700.

Illegal

Fly-tipping is the illegal deposit of any waste on land.

It can can be dangerous, polluting land and waterways, costing taxpayers significant amounts to clear away.

If caught, fly-tippers can be prosecuted with a maximum penalty of £50,000 fine and/or five years imprisonment.

Care

Monmouthshire County Council’s Cabinet Member for Equalities and Engagement, County Councillor Angela Sandles, said, “Fly-tipping is a serious crime. It causes considerable eyesores, damages the environment and very substantial clean-up costs.

“We all need to be mindful of our duty of care to ensure we use a registered waste carrier when arranging for excess waste to be removed from our homes; if you don’t, you could be fined or prosecuted.”

