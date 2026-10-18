Welsh council secures a successful prosecution in fly-tipping case near iconic Welsh lake

Nation Cymru staff

A fly-tipping incident at one of Wales’ most iconic landscapes has resulted in a fine of £700 – with the local council reminding residents that fly-tipping is a serious offence which can result in enforcement action and significant financial penalties.

This follows a successful prosecution by Cyngor Gwynedd against an individual who failed to comply with their Duty of Care in relation to a fly-tipping incident at a lay-by near Llyn Celyn, Bala.

Following a successful warrant application in July 2026, police assisted in bringing the individual to court. During the proceedings, the court found that the individual had failed to comply with his Duty of Care in relation to waste, and he was ordered to pay a total of £700.

The penalty included:

• A fine of £300 in relation to the original Fixed Penalty Notice.

• Court costs of £400.

Welcoming the outcome, Councillor June Jones, Cyngor Gwynedd’s Cabinet Member for Highways, Engineering and YGC, which includes Streetworks, said: “Fly-tipping, irresponsible waste disposal and other environmental crimes have a negative impact on our communities, our countryside and our environment. This type of behaviour is unacceptable, and we will use all the powers available to the Council to bring offenders to account, by issuing Fixed Penalty Notices or by taking matters to court where necessary.

“The outcome of this case sends a clear message that we will take action against anyone who fails to comply with the law.

“I also urge residents to be cautious when arranging for someone to remove waste or empty property on their behalf. You have a responsibility to ensure that the person or company you use is properly registered and licensed to transport waste. The vast majority of companies operate legally and responsibly, but a small number of unscrupulous individuals still choose to break the law to avoid costs. As this case shows, this can lead to serious and financial consequences for everyone involved in the crime.

“By working together, we can help to protect our environment, keep our communities clean, and ensure that those who break the law don’t benefit at the expense of everyone else.”

Anyone can report environmental crimes to the Council via the website or via the apGwynedd app.

To ensure that you dispose of waste responsibly and legally, Gwynedd residents should follow these steps:

• Use the Council’s waste and recycling services regularly. The details of your collection day and what goes into which bin can be found on the Council’s website. www.gwynedd.llyw.cymru/recycling

• If you have been clearing out and want to dispose of several items, take your additional waste to your local recycling centre. Remember to book a slot and sort your waste in advance.

• If you need to dispose of large items, for example a sofa or a freezer, it is possible to arrange a bulky waste collection from the Council.

• If you need to arrange a commercial/private house clearance service, you have a duty to ensure that they are registered and have a licence to undertake the work. A list of companies registered to transport waste is available on the Natural Resources Wales website. Natural Resources Wales / Check for a permit, licence or exemption (Public Register)

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