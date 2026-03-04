Welsh council to mark International Women’s Day with week of events

A Welsh Council will mark International Women’s Day with a week-long programme of online sessions and community activities celebrating, supporting and empowering women and girls across the county.

As part of the celebrations, Carmarthenshire County Council will deliver a series of online sessions covering a range of topics designed to inform, inspire and promote wellbeing.

Sessions will focus on key themes affecting women and girls, including health and wellbeing, confidence building, and participation in sport and physical activity.

The virtual format ensures accessibility and encourages participation from across Carmarthenshire.

Leisure centres in Carmarthen, Ammanford and Llanelli will also host additional activities, demonstrating strong local support for women and girls within communities across the county.

On Friday, March 6, celebrations will continue with the launch of a new video created in partnership with Period Dignity Sir Gar.

The event will take place at Canolfan Pentre Awel from 5:30pm to 7:30pm, where stall holders and interactive activities will be available in the sports hall.

The evening will highlight the importance of breaking down barriers to participation and promoting dignity, equality and opportunity for all.

The programme will culminate in a major sporting occasion as Cymru’s women take to the field at Parc y Scarlets.

On Saturday, March 7 (kick-off 16:30), the Wales women’s national football team will face Montenegro as they begin their journey to qualify for the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

The fixture will give supporters the opportunity to watch Cymru play in Carmarthenshire, in what promises to be an exciting and inspiring occasion.

With pre-match entertainment planned, Cymru v Montenegro offers a fantastic day out for family and friends.

Tickets start from £3 for juniors and £8 for adults, making the event accessible to all. Supporters are encouraged to purchase tickets early and show their support at Parc y Scarlets.

Llandeilo-born Wales international Ffion Morgan said: “I always enjoy playing in Carmarthenshire – this is where my love for the game really began.

“I’m really looking forward to the first World Cup qualifier at Parc y Scarlets and seeing the fans out to support us.

“To have the chance to represent my team here, in front of family, friends and the community that has supported me from the start, is incredibly special.”

Carmarthenshire County Council’s Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Regeneration, Leisure, Culture & Tourism, Cllr Hazel Evans, said: “International Women’s Day is an important opportunity to celebrate the achievements of women and girls in Carmarthenshire and to reflect on the work still to be done to achieve equality.

“We are committed to creating inclusive opportunities in our communities – from grassroots activity in our leisure centres to welcoming international sport to the county.

“By bringing these elements together, we hope to inspire the next generation and showcase the strength, talent and potential of women and girls across Carmarthenshire.”